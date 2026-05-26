BioTech
RANI

Rani Announces Pricing Of $20 Mln Direct Offering At $1.07 Per Share; Stock Down

May 26, 2026 — 11:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, on Tuesday announced pricing of a registered direct offering worth $20 million.

Following the announcement, shares fell by 10% on Tuesday.

The company entered a securities purchase agreement led by a sovereign wealth fund and is offering 12,476,637 shares of Class A common stock at $1.07 per share.

The company is also issuing pre-funded warrants to 6,214,953 shares of Class A common stock at a purchase price of $1.0699 per pre-funded warrant.

The gross proceeds from the offering are estimated to be $20 million.

The offering is expected to close on May 27, 2026.

RANI is currently trading at $0.95, down 10.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RANI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.