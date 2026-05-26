Rani Announces Pricing Of $20 Mln Direct Offering At $1.07 Per Share; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, on Tuesday announced pricing of a registered direct offering worth $20 million.

Following the announcement, shares fell by 10% on Tuesday.

The company entered a securities purchase agreement led by a sovereign wealth fund and is offering 12,476,637 shares of Class A common stock at $1.07 per share.

The company is also issuing pre-funded warrants to 6,214,953 shares of Class A common stock at a purchase price of $1.0699 per pre-funded warrant.

The gross proceeds from the offering are estimated to be $20 million.

The offering is expected to close on May 27, 2026.

RANI is currently trading at $0.95, down 10.93%.

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