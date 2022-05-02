Ranger (ROCC) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here's What to Expect

Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC is set to release first-quarter results on May 4. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $2.24 per share on revenues of $207.9 million.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the independent oil and gas producer’s results in the March quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at ROCC’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last-reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based upstream player handily beat the consensus mark on stronger commodity realizations and better-than-expected production. ROCC had reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.53, well above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Revenues of $225.2 million generated by the firm also came in above the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.8%.



Ranger beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters, resulting in an earnings surprise of 27.4%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:



Ranger Oil Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line has remained the same in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 474.4% jump year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, suggests a 134.8% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

Ranger — previously known as Penn Virginia — is likely to have cashed in on the surge in hydrocarbon realizations. In the previous three-month period, ROCC’s average realized unit prices for oil and natural gas were $75.48 and $4.54, respectively, well above their year-ago levels of $39.66 and $2.45. The increase in price is most likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter, with oil and gas revisiting their multi-year highs following geopolitical tensions and the ongoing macroeconomic recovery. This price boost is likely to have buoyed the first-quarter revenues and cash flows of the Eagle Ford pure play.



On a somewhat bearish note, the increase in Ranger’s costs might have dented the company’s to-be-reported bottom-line numbers. ROCC’s lease operating, general and administrative, and production-related expenses in the fourth quarter increased 69.4%, 254.8% and 225.2%, respectively. The upward cost trajectory is likely to have continued in the first quarter due to inflationary pressure and higher energy prices.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Ranger Oil is likely to beat estimates in the first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: ROCC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $2.24 per share each.



Zacks Rank: Ranger Oil currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, the company’s 0.00% ESP makes surprise prediction difficult this earnings season.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for ROCC, here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:



EOG Resources, Inc. EOG has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and a Zacks Rank #1. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 5.



For 2022, EOG has a projected earnings growth rate of 88.5%. Valued at around $68.4 billion, EOG has increased around 64.6% in a year.



Rattler Midstream LP RTLR has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 3.



For 2022, RTLR has a projected earnings growth rate of 34.9%. Valued at around $2 billion, Rattler Midstream has increased around 30.4% in a year.



Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT has an Earnings ESP of +31.53% and is Zacks #2 Ranked. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 6.



CLMT is valued at around $1.1 billion. For 2022, the partnership has a projected earnings growth rate of 70.3%. Calumet has gained around 131.5% in a year.



