Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Ranger Oil Corp ROCC.O said on Tuesday that it had agreed to merge with Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO in a cash-and-stock deal.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

