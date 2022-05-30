Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Ranger Oil (ROCC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 34.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $42.85 in the previous session. Ranger Oil has gained 59% since the start of the year compared to the 39.8% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 63.7% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 4, 2022, Ranger Oil reported EPS of $4.68 versus consensus estimate of $2.24 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 18.83%.

For the current fiscal year, Ranger Oil is expected to post earnings of $14.14 per share on $974.8 million in revenues. This represents a 158.03% change in EPS on a 68.22% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.89 per share on $1.03 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -8.88% and 5.25%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Ranger Oil may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Ranger Oil has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 6.1X versus its peer group's average of 6.9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Ranger Oil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Ranger Oil passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Ranger Oil shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ROCC Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ROCC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX). CNX has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. CNX Resources Corporation. beat our consensus estimate by 31.67%, and for the current fiscal year, CNX is expected to post earnings of $2.98 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. have gained 9.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.53X and a P/CF of 5.11X.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is in the top 2% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ROCC and CNX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

