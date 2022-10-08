Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) shareholders have earned a 17% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) shareholders have seen the share price rise 61% over three years, well in excess of the market return (21%, not including dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Ranger Energy Services moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Ranger Energy Services' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Ranger Energy Services shares lost 7.5% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 21%. What is more upsetting is the 6% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. While the losses are slowing we doubt many shareholders are happy with the stock. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ranger Energy Services (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

