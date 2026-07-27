Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) reported earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.9 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $7.3 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.5% to $176.5 million from $140.6 million last year.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.9 Mln. vs. $7.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $176.5 Mln vs. $140.6 Mln last year.

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