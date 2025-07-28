Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.3 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $4.7 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $140.6 million from $138.1 million last year.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.3 Mln. vs. $4.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $140.6 Mln vs. $138.1 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.