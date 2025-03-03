RANGER ENERGY SERVICES Earnings Results: $RNGR Reports Quarterly Earnings

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES ($RNGR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, beating estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $143,100,000, missing estimates of $145,452,000 by $-2,352,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RNGR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES insiders have traded $RNGR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT T. AGEE has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 832,013 shares for an estimated $13,723,091 .

. KRISHNA SHIVRAM sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $506,973

MICHAEL C KEARNEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $409,964

J. MATT HOOKER (SVP - Well Services) sold 7,803 shares for an estimated $95,733

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of RANGER ENERGY SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.