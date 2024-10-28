Ranger Energy Services Achieves Strong Q3 Performance

Ranger Energy Services ( (RNGR) ) has provided an announcement.

Ranger Energy Services reported a robust third quarter in 2024 with a revenue of $153 million, marking an 11% increase from the previous quarter. Despite a slight year-over-year decline, net income surged by 85% from the prior quarter, highlighting the company’s strong operational execution. The company maintained its focus on strategic growth in high-spec rigs and ancillary services, while continuing its commitment to returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, exceeding its free cash flow return target.

