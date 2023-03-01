Ranger Energy (RNGR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ranger Energy (RNGR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.90, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ranger Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Ranger Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 240.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $164 million, up 33.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ranger Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ranger Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ranger Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.6, which means Ranger Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

