Ranger Energy (RNGR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ranger Energy (RNGR) closed at $9.87, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.2% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ranger Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ranger Energy to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 206.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $157 million, up 27.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $698 million, which would represent changes of +192.06% and +14.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ranger Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.24% higher. Ranger Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ranger Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.47 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.19, which means Ranger Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RNGR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

