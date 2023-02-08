Ranger Energy (RNGR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ranger Energy (RNGR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.63, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.22% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ranger Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ranger Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 240.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $164 million, up 33.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ranger Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ranger Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ranger Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.59.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.