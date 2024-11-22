Ranger Energy director Agee sells 61,905 class A shares

In a regulatory filing, Ranger Energy (RNGR) director Brett Agee disclosed the sale of 61,905 class A common shares of the company on November 21 at a price of $16.6726 per share.
