Range Resources (RRC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Range Resources (RRC) closed at $24.03, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 34.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Range Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Range Resources is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 383.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $931.04 million, up 114.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $3.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +142.08% and +25.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Range Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.88% higher within the past month. Range Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Range Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.95 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.97.

Also, we should mention that RRC has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

