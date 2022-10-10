Range Resources (RRC) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

Range Resources (RRC) closed the most recent trading day at $26.95, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 12.92% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Range Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $1.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 167.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.06 billion, up 251% from the prior-year quarter.

RRC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $4.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +167.82% and +38.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Range Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% lower within the past month. Range Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Range Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.91.

Investors should also note that RRC has a PEG ratio of 0.18 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.