Range Resources (RRC) Stock Gains 9% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

Range Resources Corporation RRC stock jumped more than 9% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 24, thanks to higher realizations of commodity prices.

The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. The bottom line significantly improved from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 52 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $1,104 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,080 million. The top line also improved from the prior-year quarter’s $795.4 million.

Operational Performance

In third-quarter 2022, the company’s production averaged 2,132.6 million cubic feet equivalent per day, down slightly from the prior-year period. Natural gas contributed 69.7% to total production, while NGLs and oil accounted for the rest.

Oil production declined 8% from the year-ago period, while NGL output increased 2%. Natural gas production declined.

Its total price realization (excluding derivative settlements and before third-party transportation costs) averaged $7.31 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), up 69% year over year. Natural gas prices rose 114% on a year-over-year basis to $7.70 per Mcf. NGL and oil prices increased 4% and 33%, respectively.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses declined to $677.8 million from $682.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs, as well as exploration costs, increased in the reported quarter.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

In the third quarter, the company’s drilling and completion expenditure was $133 million. An amount of $5 million was used in acreage and gathering facilities.

At the quarter's end, it had total debt of $1,831.7 million.

