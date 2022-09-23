Range Resources (RRC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.18, changing hands as low as $25.09 per share. Range Resources Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RRC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.71 per share, with $37.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.