Range Resources (RRC) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Range Resources (RRC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $693.03 million, exhibiting a decline of 3.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 10.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Range Resources metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues and other income- Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales' will reach $615.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues and other income- Brokered natural gas, marketing and other' will likely reach $42.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues and other income- Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components- Natural gas sales' to reach $315.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net production per day - Natural Gas' stands at 1,515.42 Mcf/D. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,540.4 Mcf/D.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net production per day - Oil' at 5,896.23 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7136 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net production per day - NGLs' will reach 107.26 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 104.04 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net production per day - Natural Gas Equivalent' will reach 2,195.38 Mcfe/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,207.45 Mcfe/D.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average realized prices after hedges - Oil' should arrive at $68.60. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $63.42 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average realized prices after hedges - NGLs' reaching $25.27. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.91 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party - NGLs' should come in at $25.44. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.91.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party - Oil' of $58.65. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $67.72.



View all Key Company Metrics for Range Resources here>>>



Over the past month, Range Resources shares have recorded returns of -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RRC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.