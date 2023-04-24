Range Resources (RRC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Range Resources (RRC) reported $853 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.6%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $783.21 million, representing a surprise of +8.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Range Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net production per day - Natural gas : 1484.96 Mcf/D compared to the 1473.03 Mcf/D average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 1484.96 Mcf/D compared to the 1473.03 Mcf/D average estimate based on seven analysts. Net production per day - Oil : 6367 MBBL/D versus 6885.82 MBBL/D estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 6367 MBBL/D versus 6885.82 MBBL/D estimated by seven analysts on average. Net production per day - NGLs : 103.22 MBBL/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 100.95 MBBL/D.

: 103.22 MBBL/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 100.95 MBBL/D. Average realized prices after hedges - Oil : $62.96 versus $58.47 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $62.96 versus $58.47 estimated by six analysts on average. Average realized prices after hedges - Natural gas : $3.58 compared to the $3.18 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $3.58 compared to the $3.18 average estimate based on six analysts. Average realized prices after hedges - NGL : $27.60 compared to the $25.51 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $27.60 compared to the $25.51 average estimate based on six analysts. Net production per day - Natural Gas Equivalent : 2142.48 Mcfe/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2118 Mcfe/D.

: 2142.48 Mcfe/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2118 Mcfe/D. Realized prices before NYMEX hedges - NGL : $27.60 compared to the $26.82 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $27.60 compared to the $26.82 average estimate based on four analysts. Realized prices before NYMEX hedges - Natural gas : $3.32 versus $3 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3.32 versus $3 estimated by four analysts on average. Realized prices before NYMEX hedges - Oil : $66.77 compared to the $66.21 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $66.77 compared to the $66.21 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Brokered natural gas and marketing and other : $77.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $106.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.

: $77.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $106.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%. Revenues- Natural gas, NGL and oil sales: $736.28 million versus $678.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Range Resources have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

