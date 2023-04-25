Range Resources (RRC) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Production

Range Resources Corporation RRC reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. However, the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.18 per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $853 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $823 million. The top line also declined from the prior-year quarter’s $987 million.

Better-than-expected quarterly results were driven by higher natural gas-equivalent production volumes. The positives were partially offset by lower realizations of commodity prices.

Operational Performance

In first-quarter 2023, the company’s production averaged 2,142.5 million cubic feet equivalent per day, up 3% from the prior-year period. Natural gas contributed 69.3% to total production, while NGLs and oil accounted for the rest.

Oil production declined 22% from the year-ago period, while NGL output increased 10%. Natural gas production increased 2%.

Its total price realization (excluding derivative settlements and before third-party transportation costs) averaged $3.82 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), down 31% year over year. Natural gas prices declined 31% on a year-over-year basis to $3.30 per Mcf. NGL prices declined 31%, while oil prices fell 24%.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses declined to $583 million from $753.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs declined in the reported quarter. However, exploration costs increased in the quarter.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

In the first quarter, the company’s drilling and completion expenditure was $139 million. An amount of $12 million was used in acreage and gathering facilities.

At the quarter end, it had total debt of $1,833.2 million.

Outlook

For 2023, Range Resources reiterated its total production of 2.12-2.16 billion cubic feet equivalent per day (Bcfe/d), with 30% attributed to liquid production.

RRC gave its capital budget of $570-$615 million for the year. Direct operating expenses are projected to be 11-13 cents per Mcfe, while exploration expenses are estimated at $22-$28 million.

Range Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Buy).

