Range Resources (RRC) Prices Senior Notes, Upsizes Offerings

Range Resources Corporation RRC announced the pricing of $600 million of senior notes. Notably, the aggregate principal amount is upsized from $500 million.

The independent natural gas and natural gas liquid producer priced the notes at par, which will likely mature in 2029 and carry an interest rate of 8.25%. The notes were offered to qualified institutional investors and the upstream firm closed the offerings on Jan 8.

Importantly, the company estimated the net proceeds of the offerings at $590.8 million. Range Resources added its intention of allocating the proceeds for general corporate activities, which comprise the repayment of borrowings under bank credit facility.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Range Resources is one of the leading natural gas explorers and producers in the domestic market. The independent natural gas producer’s operations are mainly focused on the Appalachian Basin. It owns a sizable inventory of drilling locations in those potential resources.

The company’s stock has underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 27.5% compared with 55.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.

