Range Resources (RRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Range Resources (RRC) closed at $26.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 18.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 16.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Range Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2022. On that day, Range Resources is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 416.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $931.04 million, up 114.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $3.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +156.93% and +25.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Range Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.67% higher. Range Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Range Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.15.

It is also worth noting that RRC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RRC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.