Range Resources (RRC) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.7%

Range Resources Corporation RRC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 31.9% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of two increase and two decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Range Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Another stock worth considering in the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is Antero Resources Corporation (AR) which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



