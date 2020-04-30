Range Resources Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) reported that its first-quarter net income significantly increased to $144.98 million or $0.58 per share from $1.42 million or $0.01 per share last year.

Non-GAAP net income for the latest-quarter was $10 million or $0.04 per share.

Total revenues and other income was $693.92 million down from $748.14 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.01 per share and revenues of $563.13 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.