Markets
RRC

Range Resources Q1 Profit Drops; But Results Top Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) reported that its first-quarter net income dropped to $27.15 million or $0.11 per share from $166.20 million or $0.66 per share in the previous year. The latest-quarter results included a $58 million derivative fair value loss due to increases in commodity prices.

Adjusted net income was $73.17 million or $0.30 per share in first quarter 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues and other income for the quarter declined to $626.03 million from $693.92 million in the prior year. Adjusted total revenues was $644.52 million compared to $560.67 million in the prior year.

Total oil and gas sales grew to $603.35 million from $432.10 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $553.63 million for the quarter.

Range's 2021 all-in capital budget is $425 million. Production for full-year 2021 is expected to average about 2.15 Bcfe per day, with about 30% attributed to liquids production.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RRC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular