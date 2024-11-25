Range Resources price target raised to $40 from $35 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Range Resources (RRC) to $40 from $35 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The price target increase reflects improved sentiment around future natural gas prices, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Near-term natural gas fundamentals remain soft, but market sentiment is looking through that dynamic, the firm says.

