Range Resources price target raised to $37 from $36 at Stephens

October 23, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

Stephens analyst Mike Scialla raised the firm’s price target on Range Resources (RRC) to $37 from $36 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm, which views the Q3 release as “positive,” is raising its Q4 cash flow per share view by 3% based on improved guidance for production and realized natural gas and NGL prices, the analyst tells investors.

Read More on RRC:

Stocks mentioned

RRC

