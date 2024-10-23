Range Resources price target raised to $37 from $36 at Stephens

Stephens analyst Mike Scialla raised the firm’s price target on Range Resources (RRC) to $37 from $36 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm, which views the Q3 release as “positive,” is raising its Q4 cash flow per share view by 3% based on improved guidance for production and realized natural gas and NGL prices, the analyst tells investors.
