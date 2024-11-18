Range Resources price target lowered to $30 from $31 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Range Resources (RRC) to $30 from $31 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm adjusted estimates and price targets across its exploration and production coverage coming out of the Q3 results. The analyst continues to see a trend of upstream “doing more with less” and projects pro-forma low single-digit oil growth in fiscal 2025, driven by mid-single-digit lower spending. While the macro outlook and investor sentiment is leaning toward gas equities, valuations remain more favorable for oil equities discounting a median $65 per barrel oil price compared to gas at $3.40, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RRC:
- Range Resources price target lowered to $38 from $39 at Wells Fargo
- Range Resources price target raised to $39 from $37 at Stephens
- Range Resources price target raised to $37 from $36 at Stephens
- Range Resources reports Q3 adjusted EPS 48c, consensus 38c
- Range Resources options imply 3.8% move in share price post-earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.