Range Resources options imply 3.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Range Resources (RRC) is normal with calls leading puts 5:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 3.8%, or $1.14, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.3%.
