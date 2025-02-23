RANGE RESOURCES Earnings Preview: Recent $RRC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RANGE RESOURCES ($RRC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $689,725,010 and earnings of $0.61 per share.

RANGE RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

RANGE RESOURCES insiders have traded $RRC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASHLEY KAVANAUGH (VP, Principal Accting Officer) sold 12,700 shares for an estimated $399,389

REGINAL SPILLER sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $95,872

CHARLES G. GRIFFIE purchased 1,275 shares for an estimated $40,111

RANGE RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of RANGE RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

