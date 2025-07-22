Range Resources Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with Improved Production Guidance and Debt Reduction

Range Resources Corporation reported strong Q2 2025 results with significant cash flow, reduced net debt, and improved production guidance.

Range Resources Corporation announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a cash flow from operating activities of $336 million and a net income of $238 million, or $0.99 per diluted share. The company repurchased $53 million in shares and paid $21 million in dividends, reducing its net debt to $1.2 billion. Production averaged 2.20 Bcfe per day, with natural gas constituting approximately 68%. Range improved its 2025 production guidance and announced a capital spending plan of $650 to $680 million, reflecting operational efficiencies. CEO Dennis Degner emphasized the company’s strong financial performance and strategic positioning in response to increasing natural gas demand.

Significant increase in net income to $238 million ($0.99 per share) compared to $28.7 million ($0.12 per share) in the previous year, indicating robust financial performance.

Strong cash flow from operations of $336 million, demonstrating the company’s ability to generate substantial funds from its business activities.

Successful share repurchase program totaling $53 million, showcasing a commitment to returning capital to shareholders and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

Improved production guidance for 2025, increasing expected production to approximately 2.225 Bcfe per day from 2.2 Bcfe per day, reflecting operational efficiencies and positive market outlook.

Adjusted net income of $158 million for the second quarter fell short of expectations, raising concerns among analysts about the company's ability to meet future financial performance targets.

The realization of a $154 million mark-to-market derivative gain indicates potential vulnerability to commodity price fluctuations, which could pose risks to future earnings stability.

Despite increased capital spending efficiency, total cash unit costs rose by 5% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating rising operational expenses that could impact profitability going forward.

What were Range Resources' second quarter 2025 cash flow highlights?

Range Resources reported cash flow from operating activities of $336 million and cash flow from operations before working capital changes of $301 million.

How much debt did Range Resources reduce in Q2 2025?

Range Resources reduced its net debt to approximately $1.2 billion during the second quarter of 2025.

What was the production average for Range Resources in Q2 2025?

The production averaged 2.20 Bcfe per day, with around 68% being natural gas.

How much capital spending did Range Resources allocate in Q2 2025?

Range Resources had capital spending of $154 million, which is about 23% of their annual 2025 budget.

What is the updated production guidance for Range Resources in 2025?

Range Resources updated its production guidance to approximately 2.225 Bcfe per day for 2025, up from the previous estimate of 2.2 Bcfe per day.

$RRC insiders have traded $RRC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK SCUCCHI (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,136 shares for an estimated $4,226,357 .

. DENNIS DEGNER (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) sold 35,850 shares for an estimated $1,449,057

ASHLEY KAVANAUGH (VP, Principal Accting Officer) sold 12,880 shares for an estimated $502,320

JAMES M FUNK sold 13,582 shares for an estimated $475,777

GREG G MAXWELL sold 10,374 shares for an estimated $421,391

ERIN W MCDOWELL (SVP & General Counsel) sold 9,568 shares for an estimated $388,652

REGINAL SPILLER sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $168,672

$RRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $RRC stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RRC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025

$RRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRC recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $RRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $44.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Doug Leggate from B of A Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $46.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $37.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $49.0 on 04/23/2025

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights –









Cash flow from operating activities of $336 million



Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $301 million



Repurchased $53 million of shares, paid $21 million in dividends, and reduced net debt to $1.2 billion



Capital spending was $154 million, approximately 23% of the annual 2025 budget



Realized price, including hedges, was $3.49 per mcfe



Natural gas differential, including basis hedging, of ($0.50) per mcf to NYMEX



Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $23.73 per barrel – a premium of $0.61 over Mont Belvieu equivalent



Production averaged 2.20 Bcfe per day, approximately 68% natural gas



Improved 2025 production guidance and increased expected lateral footage in year-end inventory, while lowering 2025 capital due to operational efficiencies.











Commenting on the results, Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO said, “This year is off to a great start with another quarter of efficiency gains and consistent well performance driving strong free cash flow and building operational momentum. Our strong financial results supported $74 million in share repurchases and dividends, while lowering net debt to $1.2 billion. We believe Range is well positioned to benefit as in-basin demand opportunities materialize alongside a global call on natural gas. Range is one of the few producers in Appalachia with sufficient high-quality inventory to support the required growth in baseload supply. Further, Range’s continued efficiencies are supported by our countercyclical investments in drilled inventory over the last 18 months and consistent well results. Importantly, we intend to help meet future demand increases while also returning significant capital to shareholders.”









Financial Discussion











Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying tables that reconcile each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.











Second Quarter 2025 Results









GAAP revenues and other income for second quarter 2025 totaled $856 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $336 million, and GAAP net income was $238 million ($0.99 per diluted share). Second quarter earnings results include a $155 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices.





Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $301 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $158 million ($0.66 per diluted share) in second quarter 2025.





The following table details Range’s second quarter 2025 unit costs per mcfe



(a)



:











Expenses













2Q 2025









(per mcfe)













2Q 2024









(per mcfe)













Increase (Decrease)











































Direct operating



(a)











$





0.11









$





0.11









0





%









Transportation, gathering, processing and compression



(a)















1.52













1.44









6





%









Taxes other than income













0.04













0.03









33





%









General and administrative



(a)















0.16













0.16









0





%









Interest expense



(a)















0.13













0.14









(7





%)









Total cash unit costs



(b)















1.97













1.88









5





%









Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A)













0.46













0.45









2





%









Total unit costs plus DD&A



(b)













$









2.43













$









2.33











4





%









(a)



Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.







(b)



Totals may not be exact due to rounding.







The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for second quarter 2025



(a)



:















2Q25 Production & Realized Pricing

























Natural Gas









(mcf)

















Oil (bbl)

















NGLs









(bbl)

















Natural Gas









Equivalent (mcfe)























































































Net production per day













1,497,771

















6,382

















110,209













2,197,321

















































Average NYMEX price









$





3.44













$





63.72













$





23.12

















Differential, including basis hedging













(0.50





)













(10.95





)













0.61

















Realized prices before NYMEX hedges













2.94

















52.77

















23.73













3.35









Settled NYMEX hedges













0.19

















1.45

















0.15













0.14









Average realized prices after hedges











$









3.13

















$









54.22

















$









23.88













$









3.49











(a)



Totals may not be exact due to rounding











Second quarter 2025 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $3.49 per mcfe.







The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $2.94 per mcf, or a ($0.50) per mcf differential to NYMEX. Range continues to expect its 2025 natural gas differential to average ($0.40) to ($0.48) relative to NYMEX.



The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $2.94 per mcf, or a ($0.50) per mcf differential to NYMEX. Range continues to expect its 2025 natural gas differential to average ($0.40) to ($0.48) relative to NYMEX.



Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $23.73 per barrel, approximately $0.61 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Range is improving its expected 2025 NGL differential to average +$0.40 to +$1.25 relative to a Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel.



Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $23.73 per barrel, approximately $0.61 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Range is improving its expected 2025 NGL differential to average +$0.40 to +$1.25 relative to a Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel.



Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $52.77 per barrel, or $10.95 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range continues to expect its 2025 condensate differential to average ($10.00) to ($15.00) relative to NYMEX.















Repurchase Activity and Financial Position









During the second quarter, Range repurchased 1,453,438 shares at an average price of approximately $36.35 per share. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $900 million of availability under the share repurchase program.





In May 2025, Range paid off the remaining principal balance of its 4.875% senior notes due 2025 at par by utilizing cash on hand and by borrowing on the bank credit facility. As of June 30, 2025, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $1.22 billion, consisting of $1.1 billion of senior notes, $125 million on the facility, and $0.1 million in cash.









Capital Expenditures and Operational Activity









Second quarter 2025 drilling and completion expenditures were $136 million. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $11 million was invested in acreage, and $7 million was invested in infrastructure, pneumatic devices, and other investments. Year-to-date capital investments of $301 million are approximately $10 million below plan as a result of operational efficiencies. As a result, Range is lowering the high-end of its 2025 capital guide to $680 million.





During the quarter, Range drilled ~285,000 lateral feet across 20 wells, while turning to sales ~156,000 lateral feet across 12 wells. The added inventory of drilled but not completed laterals places Range on track to exit 2025 with greater than 400,000 lateral feet of growth inventory to support future development.





The table below summarizes expected 2025 activity plans regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.





















Wells TIL





1H 2025









Remaining





2025









2025





Planned TIL









SW PA Super-Rich













5









3









8









SW PA Wet













17









12









29









SW PA Dry













0









5









5









NE PA Dry













0









4









4









Total Wells













22









24









46

















































Guidance – 2025















Updated











Capital & Production Guidance









Range’s 2025 all-in capital budget is now $650 million - $680 million, improved from prior guidance of $650 million - $690 million. Annual production is now expected to be approximately 2.225 Bcfe per day in 2025, updated from prior guidance of ~2.2 Bcfe per day. Liquids are expected to be over 30% of production.











Updated











Full Year 2025 Expense Guidance

















Updated Guidance









Prior Guidance









Direct operating expense:





$0.12 - $0.13 per mcfe









$0.12 - $0.14 per mcfe









Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense:





$1.50 - $1.55 per mcfe









$1.50 - $1.55 per mcfe









Taxes other than income:





$0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe









$0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe









Exploration expense:





$24 - $28 million









$24 - $28 million









G&A expense:





$0.17 - $0.18 per mcfe









$0.17 - $0.19 per mcfe









Net Interest expense:





$0.12 - $0.13 per mcfe









$0.12 - $0.13 per mcfe









DD&A expense:





$0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe









$0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe









Net brokered gas marketing expense:





$8 - $12 million









$8 - $12 million



































Updated











Full Year 2025 Price Guidance









Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2025.













Updated Guidance









Prior Guidance









FY 2025 Natural Gas:



(1)







NYMEX minus $0.40 to $0.48









NYMEX minus $0.40 to $0.48









FY 2025 Natural Gas Liquids:



(2)







MB plus $0.40 to $1.25 per barrel









MB plus $0.25 to $1.25 per barrel









FY 2025 Oil/Condensate:





WTI minus $10.00 to $15.00









WTI minus $10.00 to $15.00











(1) Including basis hedging









(2) Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.











Hedging Status









Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.





Range has also hedged basis across the Company’s numerous natural gas sales points to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of June 30, 2025, was a net gain of $19.9 million.









Conference Call Information









A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, July 23 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please



click here



to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.





A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at



www.rangeresources.com



. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until August 23



rd



.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings press release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes certain non-GAAP measures may provide financial statement users with meaningful supplemental information for comparisons within the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to Net Income, excluding certain items, Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, realized prices, Net debt and Cash margin.





Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods.





Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.





The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.





Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes this measure is helpful to investors and industry analysts who utilize Net debt for comparative purposes across the industry.





The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.









We believe that the presentation of PV



10



value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV



10



is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV



10



can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at



www.rangeresources.com



.







Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.









All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, future commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.









The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.









In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at







www.rangeresources.com







or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at







www.sec.gov







or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.







SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation







Range Investor Contacts:







Laith Sando





817-869-4267





Matt Schmid





817-869-1538







Range Media Contact:







Mark Windle





724-873-3223

















RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION











































































































































































STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















































































Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional













































































details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q













































































(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)

















































































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













%













2025













2024













%













Revenues and other income:













































































Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a)





$





666,638













$





478,450

























$





1,458,558













$





1,045,451

























Derivative fair value income (loss)









154,747

















16,808





























(4,210





)













63,406

























Brokered natural gas and marketing









33,009

















31,393





























87,417

















60,224

























ARO settlement gain (loss) (b)









1

















-





























1

















(26





)





















Interest income (b)









1,762

















3,376





























4,815

















6,319

























Gain on sale of assets (b)









102

















66





























164

















153

























Other (b)









16

















16





























84

















38

























Total revenues and other income









856,275

















530,109

















62





%













1,546,829

















1,175,565

















32





%





















































































Costs and expenses:













































































Direct operating









22,616

















22,281





























47,452

















43,945

























Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c)









504

















471





























1,041

















968

























Transportation, gathering, processing and compression









304,714

















281,495





























610,823

















572,370

























Taxes other than income









7,835

















4,974





























14,822

















10,342

























Brokered natural gas and marketing









34,183

















33,513





























91,544

















64,408

























Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation (c)









802

















583





























1,642

















1,291

























Exploration









7,562

















6,316





























13,606

















10,518

























Exploration - stock-based compensation (c)









366

















335





























713

















659

























Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









6,781

















1,524





























11,355

















3,895

























General and administrative









32,757

















31,372





























64,310

















65,144

























General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c)









9,326

















8,482





























19,437

















18,460

























General and administrative - lawsuit settlements









63

















287





























90

















478

























Exit costs









8,502

















10,094





























17,399

















20,409

























Deferred compensation plan (d)









(88





)













1,240





























2,791

















7,645

























Interest expense









25,630

















28,356





























53,415

















57,472

























Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (e)









1,166

















1,357





























2,542

















2,717

























Gain on early extinguishment of debt









-

















(179





)

























(3





)













(243





)





















Depletion, depreciation and amortization









91,514

















87,598





























182,073

















174,735

























Total costs and expenses









554,233

















520,099

















7





%













1,135,052

















1,055,213

















8





%





















































































Income before income taxes









302,042

















10,010

















2917





%













411,777

















120,352

















242





%





















































































Income tax expense (benefit)













































































Current









4,645

















2,399





























6,645

















3,981

























Deferred









59,819

















(21,093





)

























70,502

















(4,471





)





























64,464

















(18,694





)

























77,147

















(490





)

































































































Net income





$





237,578













$





28,704

















728





%









$





334,630













$





120,842

















177





%



































































































































































Net income Per Common Share















































































Basic





$





0.99













$





0.12

























$





1.40













$





0.50

























Diluted





$





0.99













$





0.12

























$





1.39













$





0.49





































































































Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported













































































Basic









238,187

















241,125

















-1





%













239,106

















240,815

















-1





%









Diluted









239,717

















242,983

















-1





%













240,772

















242,766

















-1





%

































































































































































(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.













(b) Included in Other income in the 10-Q.













(c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected













in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q.













(d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.













(e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.









































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION











































































BALANCE SHEET































(In thousands)





June 30,













December 31,

















2025













2024

















(Unaudited)













(Audited)













Assets





























Current assets





$





272,616













$





636,982













Derivative assets









51,115

















87,098













Natural gas and oil properties, net (successful efforts method)









6,535,097

















6,421,700













Other property and equipment, net









2,736

















2,465













Operating lease right-of-use assets









170,159

















119,838













Other









73,388

















79,592

















$





7,105,111













$





7,347,675









































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





























Current liabilities





$





580,744













$





1,263,247













Asset retirement obligations









1,189

















1,189













Derivative liabilities









1,201

















9,634









































Bank debt









121,092

















-













Senior notes, excluding current maturities









1,090,607

















1,089,614













Deferred tax liabilities









611,873

















541,378













Derivative liabilities









23,187

















10,488













Deferred compensation liabilities









64,262

















65,233













Operating lease liabilities









109,026

















35,737













Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities









143,174

















137,181













Divestiture contract obligation









232,062

















257,317





















2,978,417

















3,411,018









































Common stock and retained deficit









4,761,293

















4,449,987













Other comprehensive income









582

















611













Common stock held in treasury









(635,181





)













(513,941





)









Total stockholders' equity









4,126,694

















3,936,657

















$





7,105,111













$





7,347,675































































RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT AS REPORTED













































TO NET DEBT, a non-GAAP measure











































(Unaudited, in thousands)













































June 30,













December 31,





























2025













2024













%





















































Total debt, net of deferred financing costs, as reported





$





1,211,699













$





1,697,883

















-29





%









Unamortized debt issuance costs, as reported









13,301

















10,819

























Less cash and cash equivalents, as reported









(134





)













(304,490





)





















Net debt, a non-GAAP measure





$





1,224,866













$





1,404,212

















-13





%













































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION















































































































































































CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES























































(Unaudited, in thousands)













































































































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













2025













2024

































































Net income





$





237,578













$





28,704













$





334,630













$





120,842













Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations:





















































Deferred income tax expense (benefit)









59,819

















(21,093





)













70,502

















(4,471





)









Depletion, depreciation and amortization









91,514

















87,598

















182,073

















174,735













Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









6,781

















1,524

















11,355

















3,895













Derivative fair value (income) loss









(154,747





)













(16,808





)













4,210

















(63,406





)









Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments









31,466

















128,057

















36,039

















250,430













Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion









8,502

















10,062

















17,399

















20,329













Amortization of deferred financing costs and other









962

















1,193

















2,144

















2,425













Deferred and stock-based compensation









11,047

















11,122

















26,130

















29,337













Gain on sale of assets









(102





)













(66





)













(164





)













(153





)









Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt









-

















(179





)













(3





)













(243





)





























































Changes in working capital:





















































Accounts receivable









96,785

















(30,541





)













68,064

















76,913













Other current assets









518

















(13,461





)













(8,510





)













(22,405





)









Accounts payable









(27,023





)













(17,906





)













9,158

















(5,718





)









Accrued liabilities and other









(26,912





)













(19,431





)













(86,754





)













(101,805





)









Net changes in working capital









43,368

















(81,339





)













(18,042





)













(53,015





)









Net cash provided from operating activities





$





336,188













$





148,775













$





666,273













$





480,705











































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING

























































ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

























































BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure























































(Unaudited, in thousands)

























































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













2025













2024













Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported





$





336,188













$





148,775













$





666,273













$





480,705













Net changes in working capital









(43,368





)













81,339

















18,042

















53,015













Exploration expense









7,562

















6,316

















13,606

















10,518













Lawsuit settlements









63

















287

















90

















478













Non-cash compensation adjustment and other









66

















185

















(109





)













84













Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure





$





300,511













$





236,902













$





697,902













$





544,800











































































































































































ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING























































(Unaudited, in thousands)

























































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













2025













2024













Basic:





















































Weighted average shares outstanding









238,804

















242,647

















239,785

















242,365













Stock held by deferred compensation plan









(617





)













(1,522





)













(679





)













(1,550





)









Adjusted basic









238,187

















241,125

















239,106

















240,815

































































Dilutive:





















































Weighted average shares outstanding









238,804

















242,647

















239,785

















242,365













Dilutive stock options under treasury method









913

















336

















987

















401













Adjusted dilutive









239,717

















242,983

















240,772

















242,766

































































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION











































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES

















































































AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO

















































































CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND

















































































OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD-PARTY

















































































TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING, PROCESSING AND

















































































COMPRESSION COSTS, a non-GAAP measure















































































(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)

























































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













%













2025













2024













%













Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components:













































































Natural gas sales





$





397,955













$





209,652

























$





888,332













$





481,127

























NGLs sales









238,034

















228,285





























513,688

















484,361

























Oil sales









30,649

















40,513





























56,538

















79,963

























Total Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Sales, as reported





$





666,638













$





478,450

















39





%









$





1,458,558













$





1,045,451

















40





%





















































































Derivative Fair Value Income (Loss), as reported





$





154,747













$





16,808

























$





(4,210





)









$





63,406

























Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - (gain) loss:













































































Natural gas









(29,114





)













(126,194





)

























(33,843





)













(247,107





)





















NGLs









(1,508





)













(1,978





)

























(1,096





)













(1,901





)





















Oil









(844





)













115





























(1,100





)













(1,422





)





















Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to













































































settlement, a non-GAAP measure





$





123,281













$





(111,249





)





















$





(40,249





)









$





(187,024





)

































































































Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components:













































































Natural Gas





$





154,704













$





153,040

























$





312,223













$





303,152

























NGLs









149,209

















128,077





























297,047

















268,351

























Oil









801

















378





























1,553

















867

























Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported





$





304,714













$





281,495

























$





610,823













$





572,370





































































































Natural gas, NGL and Oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c)













































































Natural gas sales





$





427,069













$





335,846

























$





922,175













$





728,234

























NGLs sales









239,542

















230,263





























514,784

















486,262

























Oil Sales









31,493

















40,398





























57,638

















81,385

























Total





$





698,104













$





606,507

















15





%









$





1,494,597













$





1,295,881

















15





%





















































































Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil during the periods (a):













































































Natural Gas (mcf)









136,297,159

















136,099,063

















0





%













272,260,589

















268,749,303

















1





%









NGLs (bbls)









10,029,051

















9,376,810

















7





%













19,949,040

















19,137,533

















4





%









Oil (bbls)









580,791

















593,020

















-2





%













1,004,370

















1,203,299

















-17





%









Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)









199,956,211

















195,918,043

















2





%













397,981,049

















390,794,295

















2





%





















































































Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil - average per day (a):













































































Natural Gas (mcf)









1,497,771

















1,495,594

















0





%













1,504,202

















1,476,645

















2





%









NGLs (bbls)









110,209

















103,042

















7





%













110,216

















105,151

















5





%









Oil (bbls)









6,382

















6,517

















-2





%













5,549

















6,612

















-16





%









Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)









2,197,321

















2,152,946

















2





%













2,198,790

















2,147,221

















2





%





















































































Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party













































































transportation costs:













































































Natural Gas (per mcf)





$





2.92













$





1.54

















90





%









$





3.26













$





1.79

















82





%









NGLs (per bbl)





$





23.73













$





24.35

















-3





%









$





25.75













$





25.31

















2





%









Oil (per bbl)





$





52.77













$





68.32

















-23





%









$





56.29













$





66.45

















-15





%









Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b)





$





3.33













$





2.44

















36





%









$





3.66













$





2.68

















37





%





















































































Average prices, including derivative settlements before third-party













































































transportation costs: (c)













































































Natural Gas (per mcf)





$





3.13













$





2.47

















27





%









$





3.39













$





2.71

















25





%









NGLs (per bbl)





$





23.88













$





24.56

















-3





%









$





25.80













$





25.41

















2





%









Oil (per bbl)





$





54.22













$





68.12

















-20





%









$





57.39













$





67.63

















-15





%









Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b)





$





3.49













$





3.10

















13





%









$





3.75













$





3.32

















13





%





















































































Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third-party













































































transportation costs: (d)













































































Natural Gas (per mcf)





$





2.00













$





1.34

















49





%









$





2.24













$





1.58

















42





%









NGLs (per bbl)





$





9.01













$





10.90

















-17





%









$





10.91













$





11.39

















-4





%









Oil (per bbl)





$





52.84













$





67.48

















-22





%









$





55.84













$





66.91

















-17





%









Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b)





$





1.97













$





1.66

















19





%









$





2.22













$





1.85

















20





%





















































































Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe





$





1.52













$





1.44

















6





%









$





1.53













$





1.47

















4





%





















































































(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.













(b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily













indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.













(c) Excluding third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.













(d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.









































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION























































































































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME

















































































TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

















































































EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure















































































(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)

















































































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













%













2025













2024













%

























































































Income from operations before income taxes, as reported





$





302,042













$





10,010

















2917





%









$





411,777













$





120,352

















242





%









Adjustment for certain special items:













































































Gain on the sale of assets









(102





)













(66





)

























(164





)













(153





)





















ARO settlement (gain) loss









(1





)













-





























(1





)













26

























Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement









(123,281





)













111,249





























40,249

















187,024

























Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









6,781

















1,524





























11,355

















3,895

























Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt









-

















(179





)

























(3





)













(243





)





















Lawsuit settlements









63

















287





























90

















478

























Exit costs









8,502

















10,094





























17,399

















20,409

























Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation









802

















583





























1,642

















1,291

























Direct operating - stock-based compensation









504

















471





























1,041

















968

























Exploration expenses - stock-based compensation









366

















335





























713

















659

























General & administrative - stock-based compensation









9,326

















8,482





























19,437

















18,460

























Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment









(88





)













1,240





























2,791

















7,645





































































































Income before income taxes, as adjusted









204,914

















144,030

















42





%













506,326

















360,811

















40





%





















































































Income tax expense, as adjusted













































































Current









4,645

















2,399





























6,645

















3,981

























Deferred (a)









42,485

















30,728





























109,810

















79,006





































































































Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure





$





157,784













$





110,903

















42





%









$





389,871













$





277,824

















40





%





















































































Non-GAAP income per common share













































































Basic





$





0.66













$





0.46

















43





%









$





1.63













$





1.15

















42





%









Diluted





$





0.66













$





0.46

















43





%









$





1.62













$





1.14

















42





%





















































































Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive









239,717

















242,983





























240,772

















242,766





























































































































































































































































(a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 23% for 2024 and 2025









































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION















































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING

























































CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER

























































SHARE, non-GAAP measures























































(In thousands, except per share data)

























































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













2025













2024



































































Net income, as reported







$





237,578













$





28,704













$





334,630













$





120,842















Adjustments for certain special items:























































Gain on the sale of assets









(102





)













(66





)













(164





)













(153





)









ARO settlement (gain) loss









(1





)













-

















(1





)













26













Gain on early extinguishment of debt









-

















(179





)













(3





)













(243





)









Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement









(123,281





)













111,249

















40,249

















187,024













Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









6,781

















1,524

















11,355

















3,895













Lawsuit settlements









63

















287

















90

















478













Exit costs









8,502

















10,094

















17,399

















20,409













Stock-based compensation









10,998

















9,871

















22,833

















21,378













Deferred compensation plan









(88





)













1,240

















2,791

















7,645













Tax impact









17,334

















(51,821





)













(39,308





)













(83,477





)































































Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure







$





157,784













$





110,903













$





389,871













$





277,824



































































Net income per diluted share, as reported







$





0.99













$





0.12













$





1.39













$





0.49















Adjustments for certain special items per diluted share:























































Gain on the sale of assets









-

















-

















-

















-













ARO settlement (gain) loss









-

















-

















-

















-













Gain on early extinguishment of debt









-

















-

















-

















-













Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement









(0.51





)













0.46

















0.17

















0.77













Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









0.03

















0.01

















0.05

















0.02













Lawsuit settlements









-

















-

















-

















-













Exit costs









0.04

















0.04

















0.07

















0.08













Stock-based compensation









0.05

















0.04

















0.09

















0.09













Deferred compensation plan









-

















0.01

















0.01

















0.03













Adjustment for rounding differences









(0.01





)













(0.01





)













-

















-













Tax impact









0.07

















(0.21





)













(0.16





)













(0.34





)









Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other)









-

















-

















-

















-



































































Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure







$





0.66













$





0.46













$





1.62













$





1.14



































































Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure:























































Basic





$





0.66













$





0.46













$





1.63













$





1.15













Diluted





$





0.66













$





0.46













$





1.62













$





1.14

































































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION



























































































































RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-

























































GAAP measure























































(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)

























































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













2025













2024



































































Revenues























































Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales, as reported





$





666,638













$





478,450













$





1,458,558













$





1,045,451













Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported









154,747

















16,808

















(4,210





)













63,406













Less non-cash fair value (gain) loss









(123,281





)













111,249

















40,249

















187,024













Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported









33,009

















31,393

















87,417

















60,224













Other income, as reported









1,881

















3,458

















5,064

















6,484













Less gain on sale of assets









(102





)













(66





)













(164





)













(153





)









Less ARO settlement









(1





)













-

















(1





)













26













Cash revenues









732,891

















641,292

















1,586,913

















1,362,462



































































Expenses























































Direct operating, as reported









23,120

















22,752

















48,493

















44,913













Less direct operating stock-based compensation









(504





)













(471





)













(1,041





)













(968





)









Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported









304,714

















281,495

















610,823

















572,370













Taxes other than income, as reported









7,835

















4,974

















14,822

















10,342













Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported









34,985

















34,096

















93,186

















65,699













Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation









(802





)













(583





)













(1,642





)













(1,291





)









General and administrative, as reported









42,146

















40,141

















83,837

















84,082













Less G&A stock-based compensation









(9,326





)













(8,482





)













(19,437





)













(18,460





)









Less lawsuit settlements









(63





)













(287





)













(90





)













(478





)









Interest expense, as reported









26,796

















29,713

















55,957

















60,189













Less amortization of deferred financing costs









(1,166





)













(1,357





)













(2,542





)













(2,717





)









Cash expenses









427,735

















401,991

















882,366

















813,681



































































Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure







$





305,156













$





239,301













$





704,547













$





548,781

































































Mmcfe produced during period









199,956

















195,918

















397,981

















390,794



































































Cash margin per mcfe







$





1.53













$





1.22













$





1.77













$





1.40



































































RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

























































TO CASH MARGIN, a non-GAAP measure























































(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)

























































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













2025













2024



































































Income before income taxes, as reported







$





302,042













$





10,010













$





411,777













$





120,352















Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes

























































to cash margin:























































ARO settlements









(1





)













-

















(1





)













26













Derivative fair value (income) loss









(154,747





)













(16,808





)













4,210

















(63,406





)









Net cash receipts on derivative settlements









31,466

















128,057

















36,039

















250,430













Exploration expense









7,562

















6,316

















13,606

















10,518













Lawsuit settlements









63

















287

















90

















478













Exit costs









8,502

















10,094

















17,399

















20,409













Deferred compensation plan









(88





)













1,240

















2,791

















7,645













Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas and









10,998

















9,871

















22,833

















21,378













marketing and general and administrative)





















































Bad debt expense









-

















-

















-

















-













Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs









1,166

















1,357

















2,542

















2,717













Depletion, depreciation and amortization









91,514

















87,598

















182,073

















174,735













Gain on sale of assets









(102





)













(66





)













(164





)













(153





)









Gain on early extinguishment of debt









-

















(179





)













(3





)













(243





)









Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









6,781

















1,524

















11,355

















3,895















Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure







$





305,156













$





239,301













$





704,547













$





548,781











