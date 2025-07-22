Range Resources Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with Improved Production Guidance and Debt Reduction

Stocks
Range Resources Corporation reported strong Q2 2025 results with significant cash flow, reduced net debt, and improved production guidance.

Quiver AI Summary

Range Resources Corporation announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a cash flow from operating activities of $336 million and a net income of $238 million, or $0.99 per diluted share. The company repurchased $53 million in shares and paid $21 million in dividends, reducing its net debt to $1.2 billion. Production averaged 2.20 Bcfe per day, with natural gas constituting approximately 68%. Range improved its 2025 production guidance and announced a capital spending plan of $650 to $680 million, reflecting operational efficiencies. CEO Dennis Degner emphasized the company’s strong financial performance and strategic positioning in response to increasing natural gas demand.

Potential Positives

  • Significant increase in net income to $238 million ($0.99 per share) compared to $28.7 million ($0.12 per share) in the previous year, indicating robust financial performance.
  • Strong cash flow from operations of $336 million, demonstrating the company’s ability to generate substantial funds from its business activities.
  • Successful share repurchase program totaling $53 million, showcasing a commitment to returning capital to shareholders and potentially enhancing shareholder value.
  • Improved production guidance for 2025, increasing expected production to approximately 2.225 Bcfe per day from 2.2 Bcfe per day, reflecting operational efficiencies and positive market outlook.

Potential Negatives

  • Adjusted net income of $158 million for the second quarter fell short of expectations, raising concerns among analysts about the company's ability to meet future financial performance targets.
  • The realization of a $154 million mark-to-market derivative gain indicates potential vulnerability to commodity price fluctuations, which could pose risks to future earnings stability.
  • Despite increased capital spending efficiency, total cash unit costs rose by 5% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating rising operational expenses that could impact profitability going forward.

FAQ

What were Range Resources' second quarter 2025 cash flow highlights?

Range Resources reported cash flow from operating activities of $336 million and cash flow from operations before working capital changes of $301 million.

How much debt did Range Resources reduce in Q2 2025?

Range Resources reduced its net debt to approximately $1.2 billion during the second quarter of 2025.

What was the production average for Range Resources in Q2 2025?

The production averaged 2.20 Bcfe per day, with around 68% being natural gas.

How much capital spending did Range Resources allocate in Q2 2025?

Range Resources had capital spending of $154 million, which is about 23% of their annual 2025 budget.

What is the updated production guidance for Range Resources in 2025?

Range Resources updated its production guidance to approximately 2.225 Bcfe per day for 2025, up from the previous estimate of 2.2 Bcfe per day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


FORT WORTH, Texas, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)

today announced its second quarter 2025 financial results.




Second Quarter 2025 Highlights –




  • Cash flow from operating activities of $336 million


  • Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $301 million


  • Repurchased $53 million of shares, paid $21 million in dividends, and reduced net debt to $1.2 billion


  • Capital spending was $154 million, approximately 23% of the annual 2025 budget


  • Realized price, including hedges, was $3.49 per mcfe


  • Natural gas differential, including basis hedging, of ($0.50) per mcf to NYMEX


  • Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $23.73 per barrel – a premium of $0.61 over Mont Belvieu equivalent


  • Production averaged 2.20 Bcfe per day, approximately 68% natural gas


  • Improved 2025 production guidance and increased expected lateral footage in year-end inventory, while lowering 2025 capital due to operational efficiencies.





Commenting on the results, Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO said, “This year is off to a great start with another quarter of efficiency gains and consistent well performance driving strong free cash flow and building operational momentum. Our strong financial results supported $74 million in share repurchases and dividends, while lowering net debt to $1.2 billion. We believe Range is well positioned to benefit as in-basin demand opportunities materialize alongside a global call on natural gas. Range is one of the few producers in Appalachia with sufficient high-quality inventory to support the required growth in baseload supply. Further, Range’s continued efficiencies are supported by our countercyclical investments in drilled inventory over the last 18 months and consistent well results. Importantly, we intend to help meet future demand increases while also returning significant capital to shareholders.”





Financial Discussion





Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying tables that reconcile each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





Second Quarter 2025 Results




GAAP revenues and other income for second quarter 2025 totaled $856 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $336 million, and GAAP net income was $238 million ($0.99 per diluted share).  Second quarter earnings results include a $155 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices.



Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $301 million.  Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $158 million ($0.66 per diluted share) in second quarter 2025.



The following table details Range’s second quarter 2025 unit costs per mcfe

(a)

:























































































































Expenses


2Q 2025




(per mcfe)


2Q 2024




(per mcfe)


Increase (Decrease)








Direct operating

(a)

$
0.11

$
0.11

0
%

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression

(a)


1.52


1.44

6
%

Taxes other than income


0.04


0.03

33
%

General and administrative

(a)


0.16


0.16

0
%

Interest expense

(a)


0.13


0.14

(7
%)

Total cash unit costs

(b)


1.97


1.88

5
%

Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A)


0.46


0.45

2
%

Total unit costs plus DD&A

(b)


$

2.43


$

2.33

4
%


(a)

Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.



(b)

Totals may not be exact due to rounding.



The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for second quarter 2025

(a)

:

2Q25 Production & Realized Pricing




Natural Gas




(mcf)


Oil (bbl)


NGLs




(bbl)


Natural Gas




Equivalent (mcfe)




















Net production per day


1,497,771



6,382



110,209


2,197,321










Average NYMEX price

$
3.44


$
63.72


$
23.12


Differential, including basis hedging


(0.50
)


(10.95
)


0.61


Realized prices before NYMEX hedges


2.94



52.77



23.73


3.35

Settled NYMEX hedges


0.19



1.45



0.15


0.14

Average realized prices after hedges


$

3.13



$

54.22



$

23.88


$

3.49


(a)

Totals may not be exact due to rounding





Second quarter 2025 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $3.49 per mcfe.




  • The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $2.94 per mcf, or a ($0.50) per mcf differential to NYMEX. Range continues to expect its 2025 natural gas differential to average ($0.40) to ($0.48) relative to NYMEX.


  • Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $23.73 per barrel, approximately $0.61 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Range is improving its expected 2025 NGL differential to average +$0.40 to +$1.25 relative to a Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel.


  • Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $52.77 per barrel, or $10.95 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range continues to expect its 2025 condensate differential to average ($10.00) to ($15.00) relative to NYMEX.







Repurchase Activity and Financial Position




During the second quarter, Range repurchased 1,453,438 shares at an average price of approximately $36.35 per share. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $900 million of availability under the share repurchase program.



In May 2025, Range paid off the remaining principal balance of its 4.875% senior notes due 2025 at par by utilizing cash on hand and by borrowing on the bank credit facility. As of June 30, 2025, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $1.22 billion, consisting of $1.1 billion of senior notes, $125 million on the facility, and $0.1 million in cash.





Capital Expenditures and Operational Activity




Second quarter 2025 drilling and completion expenditures were $136 million. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $11 million was invested in acreage, and $7 million was invested in infrastructure, pneumatic devices, and other investments. Year-to-date capital investments of $301 million are approximately $10 million below plan as a result of operational efficiencies. As a result, Range is lowering the high-end of its 2025 capital guide to $680 million.



During the quarter, Range drilled ~285,000 lateral feet across 20 wells, while turning to sales ~156,000 lateral feet across 12 wells. The added inventory of drilled but not completed laterals places Range on track to exit 2025 with greater than 400,000 lateral feet of growth inventory to support future development.



The table below summarizes expected 2025 activity plans regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.


Wells TIL


1H 2025

Remaining


2025

2025


Planned TIL

SW PA Super-Rich


5

3

8

SW PA Wet


17

12

29

SW PA Dry


0

5

5

NE PA Dry


0

4

4

Total Wells


22

24

46












Guidance – 2025







Updated





Capital & Production Guidance




Range’s 2025 all-in capital budget is now $650 million - $680 million, improved from prior guidance of $650 million - $690 million. Annual production is now expected to be approximately 2.225 Bcfe per day in 2025, updated from prior guidance of ~2.2 Bcfe per day. Liquids are expected to be over 30% of production.






Updated





Full Year 2025 Expense Guidance
Updated Guidance

Prior Guidance

Direct operating expense:
$0.12 - $0.13 per mcfe

$0.12 - $0.14 per mcfe

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense:
$1.50 - $1.55 per mcfe

$1.50 - $1.55 per mcfe

Taxes other than income:
$0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe

$0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe

Exploration expense:
$24 - $28 million

$24 - $28 million

G&A expense:
$0.17 - $0.18 per mcfe

$0.17 - $0.19 per mcfe

Net Interest expense:
$0.12 - $0.13 per mcfe

$0.12 - $0.13 per mcfe

DD&A expense:
$0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe

$0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe

Net brokered gas marketing expense:
$8 - $12 million

$8 - $12 million









Updated





Full Year 2025 Price Guidance




Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2025.
Updated Guidance

Prior Guidance

FY 2025 Natural Gas:

(1)
NYMEX minus $0.40 to $0.48

NYMEX minus $0.40 to $0.48

FY 2025 Natural Gas Liquids:

(2)
MB plus $0.40 to $1.25 per barrel

MB plus $0.25 to $1.25 per barrel

FY 2025 Oil/Condensate:
WTI minus $10.00 to $15.00

WTI minus $10.00 to $15.00



(1) Including basis hedging




(2) Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.





Hedging Status




Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.



Range has also hedged basis across the Company’s numerous natural gas sales points to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of June 30, 2025, was a net gain of $19.9 million.





Conference Call Information




A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, July 23 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please

click here

to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.



A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at

www.rangeresources.com

. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until August 23

rd

.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures




To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings press release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes certain non-GAAP measures may provide financial statement users with meaningful supplemental information for comparisons within the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to Net Income, excluding certain items, Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, realized prices, Net debt and Cash margin.



Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods.



Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.



The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.



Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes this measure is helpful to investors and industry analysts who utilize Net debt for comparative purposes across the industry.



The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.




We believe that the presentation of PV

10

value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV

10

is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV

10

can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.




RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)

is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.  More information about Range can be found at

www.rangeresources.com

.




Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events.  Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.




All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, future commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.




The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.




In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at



www.rangeresources.com



or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.



SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation




Range Investor Contacts:



Laith Sando


817-869-4267



Matt Schmid


817-869-1538




Range Media Contact:



Mark Windle


724-873-3223































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION






































STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

















Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional

















details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q

















(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)


















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


%


2025


2024


%

Revenues and other income:

















Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a)
$
666,638


$
478,450





$
1,458,558


$
1,045,451




Derivative fair value income (loss)

154,747



16,808






(4,210
)


63,406




Brokered natural gas and marketing

33,009



31,393






87,417



60,224




ARO settlement gain (loss) (b)

1



-






1



(26
)



Interest income (b)

1,762



3,376






4,815



6,319




Gain on sale of assets (b)

102



66






164



153




Other (b)

16



16






84



38




Total revenues and other income

856,275



530,109



62
%


1,546,829



1,175,565



32
%



















Costs and expenses:

















Direct operating

22,616



22,281






47,452



43,945




Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c)

504



471






1,041



968




Transportation, gathering, processing and compression

304,714



281,495






610,823



572,370




Taxes other than income

7,835



4,974






14,822



10,342




Brokered natural gas and marketing

34,183



33,513






91,544



64,408




Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation (c)

802



583






1,642



1,291




Exploration

7,562



6,316






13,606



10,518




Exploration - stock-based compensation (c)

366



335






713



659




Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

6,781



1,524






11,355



3,895




General and administrative

32,757



31,372






64,310



65,144




General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c)

9,326



8,482






19,437



18,460




General and administrative - lawsuit settlements

63



287






90



478




Exit costs

8,502



10,094






17,399



20,409




Deferred compensation plan (d)

(88
)


1,240






2,791



7,645




Interest expense

25,630



28,356






53,415



57,472




Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (e)

1,166



1,357






2,542



2,717




Gain on early extinguishment of debt

-



(179
)





(3
)


(243
)



Depletion, depreciation and amortization

91,514



87,598






182,073



174,735




Total costs and expenses

554,233



520,099



7
%


1,135,052



1,055,213



8
%



















Income before income taxes

302,042



10,010



2917
%


411,777



120,352



242
%



















Income tax expense (benefit)

















Current

4,645



2,399






6,645



3,981




Deferred

59,819



(21,093
)





70,502



(4,471
)





64,464



(18,694
)





77,147



(490
)





















Net income
$
237,578


$
28,704



728
%

$
334,630


$
120,842



177
%






































Net income Per Common Share

















Basic
$
0.99


$
0.12





$
1.40


$
0.50




Diluted
$
0.99


$
0.12





$
1.39


$
0.49






















Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported

















Basic

238,187



241,125



-1
%


239,106



240,815



-1
%

Diluted

239,717



242,983



-1
%


240,772



242,766



-1
%





































(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.

(b) Included in Other income in the 10-Q.

(c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected

in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q.

(d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.

(e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.

































































































































































































































































































































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION














BALANCE SHEET





(In thousands)
June 30,


December 31,


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Audited)

Assets





Current assets
$
272,616


$
636,982

Derivative assets

51,115



87,098

Natural gas and oil properties, net (successful efforts method)

6,535,097



6,421,700

Other property and equipment, net

2,736



2,465

Operating lease right-of-use assets

170,159



119,838

Other

73,388



79,592


$
7,105,111


$
7,347,675







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities
$
580,744


$
1,263,247

Asset retirement obligations

1,189



1,189

Derivative liabilities

1,201



9,634







Bank debt

121,092



-

Senior notes, excluding current maturities

1,090,607



1,089,614

Deferred tax liabilities

611,873



541,378

Derivative liabilities

23,187



10,488

Deferred compensation liabilities

64,262



65,233

Operating lease liabilities

109,026



35,737

Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities

143,174



137,181

Divestiture contract obligation

232,062



257,317



2,978,417



3,411,018







Common stock and retained deficit

4,761,293



4,449,987

Other comprehensive income

582



611

Common stock held in treasury

(635,181
)


(513,941
)

Total stockholders' equity

4,126,694



3,936,657


$
7,105,111


$
7,347,675






















































































































































RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT AS REPORTED









TO NET DEBT, a non-GAAP measure








(Unaudited, in thousands)









June 30,


December 31,





2025


2024


%










Total debt, net of deferred financing costs, as reported
$
1,211,699


$
1,697,883



-29
%

Unamortized debt issuance costs, as reported

13,301



10,819




Less cash and cash equivalents, as reported

(134
)


(304,490
)



Net debt, a non-GAAP measure
$
1,224,866


$
1,404,212



-13
%





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION






































CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











(Unaudited, in thousands)
























Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024













Net income
$
237,578


$
28,704


$
334,630


$
120,842

Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations:











Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

59,819



(21,093
)


70,502



(4,471
)

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

91,514



87,598



182,073



174,735

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

6,781



1,524



11,355



3,895

Derivative fair value (income) loss

(154,747
)


(16,808
)


4,210



(63,406
)

Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments

31,466



128,057



36,039



250,430

Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion

8,502



10,062



17,399



20,329

Amortization of deferred financing costs and other

962



1,193



2,144



2,425

Deferred and stock-based compensation

11,047



11,122



26,130



29,337

Gain on sale of assets

(102
)


(66
)


(164
)


(153
)

Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt

-



(179
)


(3
)


(243
)













Changes in working capital:











Accounts receivable

96,785



(30,541
)


68,064



76,913

Other current assets

518



(13,461
)


(8,510
)


(22,405
)

Accounts payable

(27,023
)


(17,906
)


9,158



(5,718
)

Accrued liabilities and other

(26,912
)


(19,431
)


(86,754
)


(101,805
)

Net changes in working capital

43,368



(81,339
)


(18,042
)


(53,015
)

Net cash provided from operating activities
$
336,188


$
148,775


$
666,273


$
480,705






































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING












ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS












BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure











(Unaudited, in thousands)












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported
$
336,188


$
148,775


$
666,273


$
480,705

Net changes in working capital

(43,368
)


81,339



18,042



53,015

Exploration expense

7,562



6,316



13,606



10,518

Lawsuit settlements

63



287



90



478

Non-cash compensation adjustment and other

66



185



(109
)


84

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure
$
300,511


$
236,902


$
697,902


$
544,800






































ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING











(Unaudited, in thousands)












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Basic:











Weighted average shares outstanding

238,804



242,647



239,785



242,365

Stock held by deferred compensation plan

(617
)


(1,522
)


(679
)


(1,550
)

Adjusted basic

238,187



241,125



239,106



240,815













Dilutive:











Weighted average shares outstanding

238,804



242,647



239,785



242,365

Dilutive stock options under treasury method

913



336



987



401

Adjusted dilutive

239,717



242,983



240,772



242,766









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION






































RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES


















AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO


















CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND


















OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD-PARTY


















TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING, PROCESSING AND


















COMPRESSION COSTS, a non-GAAP measure

















(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


%


2025


2024


%

Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components:

















Natural gas sales
$
397,955


$
209,652





$
888,332


$
481,127




NGLs sales

238,034



228,285






513,688



484,361




Oil sales

30,649



40,513






56,538



79,963




Total Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Sales, as reported
$
666,638


$
478,450



39
%

$
1,458,558


$
1,045,451



40
%



















Derivative Fair Value Income (Loss), as reported
$
154,747


$
16,808





$
(4,210
)

$
63,406




Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - (gain) loss:

















Natural gas

(29,114
)


(126,194
)





(33,843
)


(247,107
)



NGLs

(1,508
)


(1,978
)





(1,096
)


(1,901
)



Oil

(844
)


115






(1,100
)


(1,422
)



Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to

















settlement, a non-GAAP measure
$
123,281


$
(111,249
)




$
(40,249
)

$
(187,024
)





















Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components:

















Natural Gas
$
154,704


$
153,040





$
312,223


$
303,152




NGLs

149,209



128,077






297,047



268,351




Oil

801



378






1,553



867




Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported
$
304,714


$
281,495





$
610,823


$
572,370






















Natural gas, NGL and Oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c)

















Natural gas sales
$
427,069


$
335,846





$
922,175


$
728,234




NGLs sales

239,542



230,263






514,784



486,262




Oil Sales

31,493



40,398






57,638



81,385




Total
$
698,104


$
606,507



15
%

$
1,494,597


$
1,295,881



15
%



















Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil during the periods (a):

















Natural Gas (mcf)

136,297,159



136,099,063



0
%


272,260,589



268,749,303



1
%

NGLs (bbls)

10,029,051



9,376,810



7
%


19,949,040



19,137,533



4
%

Oil (bbls)

580,791



593,020



-2
%


1,004,370



1,203,299



-17
%

Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)

199,956,211



195,918,043



2
%


397,981,049



390,794,295



2
%



















Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil - average per day (a):

















Natural Gas (mcf)

1,497,771



1,495,594



0
%


1,504,202



1,476,645



2
%

NGLs (bbls)

110,209



103,042



7
%


110,216



105,151



5
%

Oil (bbls)

6,382



6,517



-2
%


5,549



6,612



-16
%

Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)

2,197,321



2,152,946



2
%


2,198,790



2,147,221



2
%



















Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party

















transportation costs:

















Natural Gas (per mcf)
$
2.92


$
1.54



90
%

$
3.26


$
1.79



82
%

NGLs (per bbl)
$
23.73


$
24.35



-3
%

$
25.75


$
25.31



2
%

Oil (per bbl)
$
52.77


$
68.32



-23
%

$
56.29


$
66.45



-15
%

Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b)
$
3.33


$
2.44



36
%

$
3.66


$
2.68



37
%



















Average prices, including derivative settlements before third-party

















transportation costs: (c)

















Natural Gas (per mcf)
$
3.13


$
2.47



27
%

$
3.39


$
2.71



25
%

NGLs (per bbl)
$
23.88


$
24.56



-3
%

$
25.80


$
25.41



2
%

Oil (per bbl)
$
54.22


$
68.12



-20
%

$
57.39


$
67.63



-15
%

Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b)
$
3.49


$
3.10



13
%

$
3.75


$
3.32



13
%



















Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third-party

















transportation costs: (d)

















Natural Gas (per mcf)
$
2.00


$
1.34



49
%

$
2.24


$
1.58



42
%

NGLs (per bbl)
$
9.01


$
10.90



-17
%

$
10.91


$
11.39



-4
%

Oil (per bbl)
$
52.84


$
67.48



-22
%

$
55.84


$
66.91



-17
%

Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b)
$
1.97


$
1.66



19
%

$
2.22


$
1.85



20
%



















Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe
$
1.52


$
1.44



6
%

$
1.53


$
1.47



4
%



















(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.

(b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily

indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.

(c) Excluding third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.

(d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
























































RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME


















TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


















EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure

















(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)


















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


%


2025


2024


%



















Income from operations before income taxes, as reported
$
302,042


$
10,010



2917
%

$
411,777


$
120,352



242
%

Adjustment for certain special items:

















Gain on the sale of assets

(102
)


(66
)





(164
)


(153
)



ARO settlement (gain) loss

(1
)


-






(1
)


26




Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement

(123,281
)


111,249






40,249



187,024




Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

6,781



1,524






11,355



3,895




Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt

-



(179
)





(3
)


(243
)



Lawsuit settlements

63



287






90



478




Exit costs

8,502



10,094






17,399



20,409




Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation

802



583






1,642



1,291




Direct operating - stock-based compensation

504



471






1,041



968




Exploration expenses - stock-based compensation

366



335






713



659




General & administrative - stock-based compensation

9,326



8,482






19,437



18,460




Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment

(88
)


1,240






2,791



7,645






















Income before income taxes, as adjusted

204,914



144,030



42
%


506,326



360,811



40
%



















Income tax expense, as adjusted

















Current

4,645



2,399






6,645



3,981




Deferred (a)

42,485



30,728






109,810



79,006






















Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
$
157,784


$
110,903



42
%

$
389,871


$
277,824



40
%



















Non-GAAP income per common share

















Basic
$
0.66


$
0.46



43
%

$
1.63


$
1.15



42
%

Diluted
$
0.66


$
0.46



43
%

$
1.62


$
1.14



42
%



















Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive

239,717



242,983






240,772



242,766


























































(a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 23% for 2024 and 2025

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION






































RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING












CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER












SHARE, non-GAAP measures











(In thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024














Net income, as reported
$
237,578


$
28,704


$
334,630


$
120,842


Adjustments for certain special items:











Gain on the sale of assets

(102
)


(66
)


(164
)


(153
)

ARO settlement (gain) loss

(1
)


-



(1
)


26

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

-



(179
)


(3
)


(243
)

Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement

(123,281
)


111,249



40,249



187,024

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

6,781



1,524



11,355



3,895

Lawsuit settlements

63



287



90



478

Exit costs

8,502



10,094



17,399



20,409

Stock-based compensation

10,998



9,871



22,833



21,378

Deferred compensation plan

(88
)


1,240



2,791



7,645

Tax impact

17,334



(51,821
)


(39,308
)


(83,477
)














Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
$
157,784


$
110,903


$
389,871


$
277,824














Net income per diluted share, as reported
$
0.99


$
0.12


$
1.39


$
0.49


Adjustments for certain special items per diluted share:











Gain on the sale of assets

-



-



-



-

ARO settlement (gain) loss

-



-



-



-

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

-



-



-



-

Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement

(0.51
)


0.46



0.17



0.77

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

0.03



0.01



0.05



0.02

Lawsuit settlements

-



-



-



-

Exit costs

0.04



0.04



0.07



0.08

Stock-based compensation

0.05



0.04



0.09



0.09

Deferred compensation plan

-



0.01



0.01



0.03

Adjustment for rounding differences

(0.01
)


(0.01
)


-



-

Tax impact

0.07



(0.21
)


(0.16
)


(0.34
)

Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other)

-



-



-



-














Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
$
0.66


$
0.46


$
1.62


$
1.14














Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure:











Basic
$
0.66


$
0.46


$
1.63


$
1.15

Diluted
$
0.66


$
0.46


$
1.62


$
1.14































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION


























RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-












GAAP measure











(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024














Revenues











Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales, as reported
$
666,638


$
478,450


$
1,458,558


$
1,045,451

Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported

154,747



16,808



(4,210
)


63,406

Less non-cash fair value (gain) loss

(123,281
)


111,249



40,249



187,024

Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported

33,009



31,393



87,417



60,224

Other income, as reported

1,881



3,458



5,064



6,484

Less gain on sale of assets

(102
)


(66
)


(164
)


(153
)

Less ARO settlement

(1
)


-



(1
)


26

Cash revenues

732,891



641,292



1,586,913



1,362,462














Expenses











Direct operating, as reported

23,120



22,752



48,493



44,913

Less direct operating stock-based compensation

(504
)


(471
)


(1,041
)


(968
)

Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported

304,714



281,495



610,823



572,370

Taxes other than income, as reported

7,835



4,974



14,822



10,342

Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported

34,985



34,096



93,186



65,699

Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation

(802
)


(583
)


(1,642
)


(1,291
)

General and administrative, as reported

42,146



40,141



83,837



84,082

Less G&A stock-based compensation

(9,326
)


(8,482
)


(19,437
)


(18,460
)

Less lawsuit settlements

(63
)


(287
)


(90
)


(478
)

Interest expense, as reported

26,796



29,713



55,957



60,189

Less amortization of deferred financing costs

(1,166
)


(1,357
)


(2,542
)


(2,717
)

Cash expenses

427,735



401,991



882,366



813,681














Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
305,156


$
239,301


$
704,547


$
548,781













Mmcfe produced during period

199,956



195,918



397,981



390,794














Cash margin per mcfe
$
1.53


$
1.22


$
1.77


$
1.40














RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES












TO CASH MARGIN, a non-GAAP measure











(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024














Income before income taxes, as reported
$
302,042


$
10,010


$
411,777


$
120,352


Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes












to cash margin:











ARO settlements

(1
)


-



(1
)


26

Derivative fair value (income) loss

(154,747
)


(16,808
)


4,210



(63,406
)

Net cash receipts on derivative settlements

31,466



128,057



36,039



250,430

Exploration expense

7,562



6,316



13,606



10,518

Lawsuit settlements

63



287



90



478

Exit costs

8,502



10,094



17,399



20,409

Deferred compensation plan

(88
)


1,240



2,791



7,645

Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas and

10,998



9,871



22,833



21,378

marketing and general and administrative)











Bad debt expense

-



-



-



-

Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs

1,166



1,357



2,542



2,717

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

91,514



87,598



182,073



174,735

Gain on sale of assets

(102
)


(66
)


(164
)


(153
)

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

-



(179
)


(3
)


(243
)

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

6,781



1,524



11,355



3,895


Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
305,156


$
239,301


$
704,547


$
548,781





