Range Resources Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Range Resources Corporation reported strong first-quarter 2025 results, highlighting significant revenues, cash flow, and strategic initiatives.

Range Resources Corporation reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a cash flow from operating activities of $330 million, with a net income of $97 million ($0.40 per share) despite a $159 million loss on derivatives due to rising commodity prices. The company repurchased $68 million in shares and paid $22 million in dividends while reducing net debt by $42 million to approximately $1.36 billion. Capital expenditures totaled $147 million, about 22% of its annual budget, and production averaged 2.20 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) per day, predominantly natural gas. CEO Dennis Degner emphasized strong operational efficiency and free cash flow, noting the company’s strategic collaborations for natural gas supply to upcoming industrial developments in Pennsylvania. Additionally, Range expects its 2025 natural gas differential to be between -$0.40 to -$0.48 relative to NYMEX, and it provided updated capital and production guidance for the year ahead.

Potential Positives

Cash flow from operating activities totaled $330 million, with a notable cash flow from operations before working capital changes of $397 million, indicating strong operational efficiency.

The company repurchased $68 million worth of shares and paid $22 million in dividends, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Production averaged 2.20 Bcfe per day, with approximately 69% from natural gas, indicating a strong production performance.

Strategic collaboration to supply natural gas for a potential data center and industrial development in Pennsylvania highlights future business growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

First quarter earnings included a significant $159 million mark-to-market derivative loss, indicating vulnerability to fluctuating commodity prices.

Production of crude oil decreased by 30% compared to the prior year, raising questions about the company's ability to maintain oil output levels.

Projected natural gas differentials are anticipated to be unfavorable, with expectations of averaging a ($0.40) to ($0.48) differential relative to NYMEX, which may limit revenue potential.

FAQ

What were Range Resources’ first quarter 2025 financial results?

Range Resources generated $330 million in cash flow from operating activities and reported a net income of $97 million.

How much capital did Range Resources spend in Q1 2025?

The company spent $147 million in capital expenditures during the first quarter of 2025, representing 22% of its annual budget.

What is Range Resources’ production average in Q1 2025?

Range Resources averaged production of 2.20 Bcfe per day, with approximately 69% of it being natural gas.

How did Range Resources manage its debt in Q1 2025?

Range reduced its net debt by $42 million, totaling approximately $1.36 billion as of March 31, 2025.

What are Range Resources' expectations for natural gas pricing in 2025?

Range expects its natural gas differential to average between ($0.40) and ($0.48) relative to NYMEX in 2025.

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights –









Cash flow from operating activities of $330 million



Cash flow from operating activities of $330 million



Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $397 million



Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $397 million



Repurchased $68 million of shares, paid $22 million in dividends, and reduced net debt by $42 million



Repurchased $68 million of shares, paid $22 million in dividends, and reduced net debt by $42 million



Capital spending was $147 million, approximately 22% of the annual 2025 budget



Capital spending was $147 million, approximately 22% of the annual 2025 budget



Realized price, including hedges, was $4.02 per mcfe



Realized price, including hedges, was $4.02 per mcfe



Natural gas differential, including basis hedging, of ($0.15) per mcf to NYMEX



Natural gas differential, including basis hedging, of ($0.15) per mcf to NYMEX



Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $27.79 per barrel – a premium of $1.05 over Mont Belvieu equivalent



Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $27.79 per barrel – a premium of $1.05 over Mont Belvieu equivalent



Production averaged 2.20 Bcfe per day, approximately 69% natural gas



Production averaged 2.20 Bcfe per day, approximately 69% natural gas



Strategic collaboration to supply natural gas to potential data center and industrial development in Pennsylvania











Commenting on the results, Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO said, “Range is off to a great start in 2025 with efficient operations, consistent well performance and strong free cash flow. Our solid financial results supported increased returns of capital to shareholders alongside further bolstering of the balance sheet. As demand for natural gas and NGLs increases and in-basin demand opportunities continue to materialize, we believe Range is well positioned given our growing in-process inventory, consistent well results, and high-return, long-life assets measured in decades.”









Financial Discussion











Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying tables that reconcile each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.











First Quarter 2025 Results









GAAP revenues and other income for first quarter 2025 totaled $691 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $330 million, and GAAP net income was $97 million ($0.40 per diluted share). First quarter earnings results include a $159 million mark-to-market derivative loss due to increases in commodity prices.





Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $397 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $232 million ($0.96 per diluted share) in first quarter 2025.





The following table details Range’s first quarter 2025 unit costs per mcfe



(a)



:











Expenses













1Q 2025









(per mcfe)













1Q 2024









(per mcfe)

















Increase





(Decrease)



















































Direct operating



(a)











$





0.13









$





0.11













18





%













Transportation, gathering,





processing and compression



(a)















1.55













1.49













4





%













Taxes other than income













0.04













0.03













33





%













General and administrative



(a)















0.16













0.18













(11





)%













Interest expense



(a)















0.14













0.15













(7





)%













Total cash unit costs



(b)















2.01













1.96













3





%













Depletion, depreciation and





amortization (DD&A)













0.46













0.45













2





%













Total unit costs plus DD&A



(b)













$









2.46













$









2.40















3





%















(a)



Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.











(b)



Totals may not be exact due to rounding.









The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for first quarter 2025



(a)



:















1Q25 Production & Realized Pricing

























Natural Gas









(mcf)

















Oil (bbl)

















NGLs









(bbl)

















Natural Gas









Equivalent (mcfe)























































































Net production per day













1,510,705

















4,706

















110,222

















2,200,276

















































Average NYMEX price









$





3.66













$





71.40













$





26.74





















Differential, including basis hedging













(0.15





)













(10.28





)













1.05





















Realized prices before NYMEX hedges













3.51

















61.12

















27.79

















3.93









Settled NYMEX hedges













0.13

















0.60

















(0.04





)













0.09









Average realized prices after hedges











$









3.64

















$









61.72

















$









27.75

















$









4.02













(a)



Totals may not be exact due to rounding

















First quarter 2025 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $4.02 per mcfe.







The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $3.51 per mcf, or a ($0.15) per mcf differential to NYMEX. Range continues to expect its 2025 natural gas differential to average ($0.40) to ($0.48) relative to NYMEX.



The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $3.51 per mcf, or a ($0.15) per mcf differential to NYMEX. Range continues to expect its 2025 natural gas differential to average ($0.40) to ($0.48) relative to NYMEX.



Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $27.79 per barrel, approximately $1.05 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Range is improving its full-year NGL price guidance to a range of +$0.25 to +$1.25 relative to a Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel.



Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $27.79 per barrel, approximately $1.05 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Range is improving its full-year NGL price guidance to a range of +$0.25 to +$1.25 relative to a Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel.



Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $61.12 per barrel, or $10.28 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range continues to expect its 2025 condensate differential to average ($10.00) to ($15.00) relative to NYMEX.















Financial Position and Repurchase Activity









As of March 31, 2025, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $1.36 billion, consisting of $1.71 billion of senior notes and $345 million in cash. During the first quarter, Range repurchased in the open market $2.2 million principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2025 at a discount.





During the quarter, Range repurchased 1,826,562 shares at an average price of approximately $36.97 per share. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $949 million of availability under the share repurchase program.









Capital Expenditures and Operational Activity









First quarter 2025 drilling and completion expenditures were $130 million. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $16 million was invested in acreage, and $1 million was invested in infrastructure and other investments. First quarter capital spending represented approximately 22% of Range’s total capital budget in 2025.





During the quarter, Range drilled ~250,000 lateral feet across 18 wells, while turning to sales ~132,000 lateral feet across 10 wells. The added inventory of drilled but not completed laterals is in line with Range’s plans to exit 2025 with ~400,000 lateral feet of surplus inventory to support future development.





The table below summarizes expected 2025 activity plans regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.

























Wells TIL





1Q 2025









Remaining





2025









2025





Planned TIL













SW PA Super-Rich













0









8









8













SW PA Wet













10









19









29













SW PA Dry













0









5









5













NE PA Dry













0









4









4













Total Wells













10









36









46





















Marketing and Midstream Update









Range is collaborating with Liberty Energy Inc. and Imperial Land Corporation to supply natural gas to a proposed state-of-the-art power generation facility in Washington County, PA. The proposed power facility is expected to serve as a catalyst for attracting data centers and industrial operations seeking long-term, reliable, efficient energy solutions. The project plans to utilize modular, scalable power generation systems and Marcellus natural gas, which has an advantaged emissions profile versus other basins in the U.S.









Guidance – 2025













Capital & Production Guidance









Range’s 2025 all-in capital budget is $650 million - $690 million. Annual production is expected to be approximately 2.2 Bcfe per day in 2025. Liquids are expected to be over 30% of production.









Full Year 2025 Expense Guidance

















Direct operating expense:





$0.12 - $0.14 per mcfe













Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense:





$1.50 - $1.55 per mcfe













Taxes other than income:





$0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe













Exploration expense:





$24 - $28 million













G&A expense:





$0.17 - $0.19 per mcfe













Net Interest expense:





$0.12 - $0.13 per mcfe













DD&A expense:





$0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe













Net brokered gas marketing expense:





$8 - $12 million































Updated











Full Year 2025 Price Guidance









Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2025.













FY 2025 Natural Gas:



(1)







NYMEX minus $0.40 to $0.48













FY 2025 Natural Gas Liquids:



(2)







MB plus $0.25 to $1.25 per barrel













FY 2025 Oil/Condensate:





WTI minus $10.00 to $15.00











(1) Including basis hedging









(2) Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.











Hedging Status









Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.





Range has also hedged basis across the Company’s numerous natural gas sales points to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of March 31, 2025, was a net gain of $11.7 million.









Conference Call Information









A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, April 23 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please



click here



to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.





A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at



www.rangeresources.com



. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until May 23



rd



.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings press release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes certain non-GAAP measures may provide financial statement users with meaningful supplemental information for comparisons within the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to Net Income, excluding certain items, Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, realized prices, Net debt and Cash margin.





Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods.





Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.





The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.





Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes this measure is helpful to investors and industry analysts who utilize Net debt for comparative purposes across the industry.





The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.









We believe that the presentation of PV



10



value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV



10



is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV



10



can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at



www.rangeresources.com



.







Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.









All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, future commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.









The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.









In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at







www.rangeresources.com







or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at







www.sec.gov







or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.







SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation







Range Investor Contacts:







Laith Sando





817-869-4267





Matt Schmid





817-869-1538







Range Media Contact:







Mark Windle





724-873-3223













RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION



































































































STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











































Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional









































details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q









































(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)













































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













%













Revenues and other income:









































Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a)





$





791,920













$





567,001

























Derivative fair value (loss) income









(158,957





)













46,598

























Brokered natural gas and marketing









54,408

















28,831

























ARO settlement loss (b)









-

















(26





)





















Interest income (b)









3,053

















2,943

























Gain on sale of assets (b)









62

















87

























Other (b)









68

















22

























Total revenues and other income









690,554

















645,456

















7





%

















































Costs and expenses:









































Direct operating









24,836

















21,664

























Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c)









537

















497

























Transportation, gathering, processing and compression









306,109

















290,875

























Taxes other than income









6,987

















5,368

























Brokered natural gas and marketing









57,361

















30,895

























Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation (c)









840

















708

























Exploration









6,044

















4,202

























Exploration - stock-based compensation (c)









347

















324

























Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









4,574

















2,371

























General and administrative









31,553

















33,772

























General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c)









10,111

















9,978

























General and administrative - lawsuit settlements









27

















191

























Exit costs









8,897

















10,315

























Deferred compensation plan (d)









2,879

















6,405

























Interest expense









27,785

















29,116

























Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (e)









1,376

















1,360

























Gain on early extinguishment of debt









(3





)













(64





)





















Depletion, depreciation and amortization









90,559

















87,137

























Total costs and expenses









580,819

















535,114

















9





%

















































Income before income taxes









109,735

















110,342

















-1





%

















































Income tax expense









































Current









2,000

















1,582

























Deferred









10,683

















16,622

































12,683

















18,204

































































Net income





$





97,052













$





92,138

















5





%



























































































Net income Per Common Share











































Basic





$





0.40













$





0.38

























Diluted





$





0.40













$





0.38

































































Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported









































Basic









240,035

















240,505

















0





%









Diluted









241,755

















242,406

















0





%

























































































(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.













(b) Included in Other income in the 10-Q.













(c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the













categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q.













(d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.













(e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.





























RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION











































































BALANCE SHEET































(In thousands)





March 31,













December 31,

















2025













2024

















(Unudited)













(Audited)













Assets





























Current assets





$





714,502













$





636,982













Derivative assets









6,470

















87,098













Natural gas and oil properties, net (successful efforts method)









6,476,813

















6,421,700













Other property and equipment, net









2,799

















2,465













Operating lease right-of-use assets









100,110

















119,838













Other









82,030

















79,592

















$





7,382,724













$





7,347,675









































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





























Current liabilities





$





1,211,926













$





1,263,247













Asset retirement obligations









1,189

















1,189













Derivative liabilities









70,845

















9,634













Senior notes, excluding current maturities









1,090,107

















1,089,614













Deferred tax liabilities









552,057

















541,378













Derivative liabilities









32,178

















10,488













Deferred compensation liabilities









66,336

















65,233













Operating lease liabilities









35,535

















35,737













Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities









140,607

















137,181













Divestiture contract obligation









242,583

















257,317





















3,443,363

















3,411,018









































Common stock and retained deficit









4,520,586

















4,449,987













Other comprehensive income









597

















611













Common stock held in treasury









(581,822





)













(513,941





)









Total stockholders' equity









3,939,361

















3,936,657

















$





7,382,724













$





7,347,675



























RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT AS REPORTED













































TO NET DEBT, a non-GAAP measure











































(Unaudited, in thousands)













































March 31,













December 31,





























2025













2024













%





















































Total debt, net of deferred financing costs, as reported





$





1,696,541













$





1,697,883

















0





%









Unamortized debt issuance costs, as reported









10,001

















10,819

























Less cash and cash equivalents, as reported









(344,574





)













(304,490





)





















Net debt, a non-GAAP measure





$





1,361,968













$





1,404,212

















-3





%

























RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION







































































































CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES































(Unaudited, in thousands)





























































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024









































Net income









97,052

















92,138













Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations:





























Deferred income tax expense









10,683

















16,622













Depletion, depreciation and amortization









90,559

















87,137













Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









4,574

















2,371













Derivative fair value loss (income)









158,957

















(46,598





)









Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments









4,573

















122,373













Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion









8,897

















10,267













Amortization of deferred financing costs and other









1,182

















1,232













Deferred and stock-based compensation









15,083

















18,215













Gain on sale of assets









(62





)













(87





)









Gain on early extinguishment of debt









(3





)













(64





)





































Changes in working capital:





























Accounts receivable









(28,722





)













107,454













Other current assets









(9,028





)













(8,944





)









Accounts payable









36,181

















12,188













Accrued liabilities and other









(59,843





)













(82,374





)









Net changes in working capital









(61,412





)













28,324













Net cash provided from operating activities









330,083

















331,930



































































































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING

































ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

































BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure































(Unaudited, in thousands)

































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported





$





330,083













$





331,930













Net changes in working capital









61,412

















(28,324





)









Exploration expense









6,044

















4,202













Lawsuit settlements









27

















191













Non-cash compensation adjustment and other









(175





)













(101





)









Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure





$





397,391













$





307,898



































































































ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING































(Unaudited, in thousands)

































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













Basic:





























Weighted average shares outstanding









240,776

















242,082













Stock held by deferred compensation plan









(741





)













(1,577





)









Adjusted basic









240,035

















240,505









































Dilutive:





























Weighted average shares outstanding









240,776

















242,082













Dilutive stock options under treasury method









979

















324













Adjusted dilutive









241,755

















242,406





























RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION











































































































































RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES













































AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO













































CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND













































OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD-PARTY













































TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING, PROCESSING AND













































COMPRESSION COSTS, a non-GAAP measure











































(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)

































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













%













Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components:









































Natural gas sales





$





490,377













$





271,475

























NGLs sales









275,654

















256,076

























Oil sales









25,889

















39,450

























Total Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Sales, as reported





$





791,920













$





567,001

















40





%

















































Derivative Fair Value (Loss) Income, as reported





$





(158,957





)









$





46,598

























Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - (gain) loss:









































Natural gas









(4,729





)













(120,913





)





















NGLs









412

















77

























Oil









(256





)













(1,537





)





















Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to









































settlement, a non GAAP measure





$





(163,530





)









$





(75,775





)





























































Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components:









































Natural Gas





$





157,519













$





150,112

























NGLs









147,838

















140,274

























Oil









752

















489

























Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported





$





306,109













$





290,875

































































Natural gas, NGL and Oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c)









































Natural gas sales





$





495,106













$





392,388

























NGLs sales









275,242

















255,999

























Oil Sales









26,145

















40,987

























Total





$





796,493













$





689,374

















16





%

















































Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil during the periods (a):









































Natural Gas (mcf)









135,963,430

















132,650,240

















2





%









NGLs (bbls)









9,919,989

















9,760,723

















2





%









Oil (bbls)









423,579

















610,279

















-31





%









Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)









198,024,838

















194,876,252

















2





%

















































Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil - average per day (a):









































Natural Gas (mcf)









1,510,705

















1,457,695

















4





%









NGLs (bbls)









110,222

















107,261

















3





%









Oil (bbls)









4,706

















6,706

















-30





%









Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)









2,200,276

















2,141,497

















3





%

















































Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party









































transportation costs:









































Natural Gas (per mcf)





$





3.61













$





2.05

















76





%









NGLs (per bbl)





$





27.79













$





26.24

















6





%









Oil (per bbl)





$





61.12













$





64.64

















-5





%









Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b)





$





4.00













$





2.91

















37





%

















































Average prices, including derivative settlements before third-party









































transportation costs: (c)









































Natural Gas (per mcf)





$





3.64













$





2.96

















23





%









NGLs (per bbl)





$





27.75













$





26.23

















6





%









Oil (per bbl)





$





61.72













$





67.16

















-8





%









Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b)





$





4.02













$





3.54

















14





%

















































Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third-party









































transportation costs: (d)









































Natural Gas (per mcf)





$





2.48













$





1.83

















36





%









NGLs (per bbl)





$





12.84













$





11.86

















8





%









Oil (per bbl)





$





59.95













$





66.36

















-10





%









Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b)





$





2.48













$





2.05

















21





%

















































Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe





$





1.55













$





1.49

















4





%

















































(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.













(b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily













indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.













(c) Excluding third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.













(d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.

















RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION











































































































































RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME













































TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES













































EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure











































(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)













































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













%





















































Income from operations before income taxes, as reported









109,735













110,342

















-1





%









Adjustment for certain special items:









































Gain on the sale of assets









(62





)









(87





)





















ARO settlement loss









-













26

























Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement









163,530













75,775

























Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









4,574













2,371

























Gain on early extinguishment of debt









(3





)









(64





)





















Lawsuit settlements









27













191

























Exit costs









8,897













10,315

























Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation









840













708

























Direct operating - stock-based compensation









537













497

























Exploration expenses - stock-based compensation









347













324

























General & administrative - stock-based compensation









10,111













9,978

























Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment









2,879













6,405

































































Income before income taxes, as adjusted









301,412













216,781

















39





%

















































Income tax expense, as adjusted









































Current (a)









2,000













1,582

























Deferred (a)









67,325













48,278

































































Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure





$





232,087













$





166,921

















39





%

















































Non-GAAP income per common share









































Basic





$





0.97













$





0.69

















41





%









Diluted





$





0.96













$





0.69

















39





%

















































Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive









241,755













242,406

































































































































































































































(a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 23% for 2024 and 2025





























RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION







































































































RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING

































CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER

































SHARE, non-GAAP measures































(In thousands, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024











































Net income, as reported







$





97,052













$





92,138















Adjustments for certain special items:































Gain on the sale of assets









(62





)













(87





)









ARO settlement loss









-

















26













Gain on early extinguishment of debt









(3





)













(64





)









Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement









163,530

















75,775













Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









4,574

















2,371













Lawsuit settlements









27

















191













Exit costs









8,897

















10,315













Stock-based compensation









11,835

















11,507













Deferred compensation plan









2,879

















6,405













Tax impact









(56,642





)













(31,656





)







































Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure







$





232,087













$





166,921











































Net income per diluted share, as reported







$





0.40













$





0.38















Adjustments for certain special items per diluted share:































Gain on the sale of assets









-

















-













ARO settlement loss









-

















-













Gain on early extinguishment of debt









-

















-













Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement









0.68

















0.31













Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









0.02

















0.01













Lawsuit settlements









-

















-













Exit costs









0.04

















0.04













Stock-based compensation









0.05

















0.05













Deferred compensation plan









0.01

















0.03













Adjustment for rounding differences









(0.01





)













-













Tax impact









(0.23





)













(0.13





)









Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other)









-

















-











































Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure







$





0.96













$





0.69











































Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure:































Basic





$





0.97













$





0.69













Diluted





$





0.96













$





0.69





























RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION















































RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-

































GAAP measure































(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)

































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024











































Revenues































Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales, as reported





$





791,920













$





567,001













Derivative fair value (loss) income, as reported









(158,957





)













46,598













Less non-cash fair value loss









163,530

















75,775













Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported









54,408

















28,831













Other income, as reported









3,183

















3,026













Less gain on sale of assets









(62





)













(87





)









Less ARO settlement









-

















26













Cash revenues









854,022

















721,170











































Expenses































Direct operating, as reported









25,373

















22,161













Less direct operating stock-based compensation









(537





)













(497





)









Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported









306,109

















290,875













Taxes other than income, as reported









6,987

















5,368













Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported









58,201

















31,603













Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation









(840





)













(708





)









General and administrative, as reported









41,691

















43,941













Less G&A stock-based compensation









(10,111





)













(9,978





)









Less lawsuit settlements









(27





)













(191





)









Interest expense, as reported









29,161

















30,476













Less amortization of deferred financing costs









(1,376





)













(1,360





)









Cash expenses









454,631

















411,690











































Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure







$





399,391













$





309,480









































Mmcfe produced during period









198,025

















194,876











































Cash margin per mcfe







$





2.02













$





1.59











































RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

































TO CASH MARGIN, a non-GAAP measure































(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)

































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024











































Income before income taxes, as reported







$





109,735













$





110,342















Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to cash margin:































ARO settlements









-

















26













Derivative fair value loss (income)









158,957

















(46,598





)









Net cash receipts on derivative settlements









4,573

















122,373













Exploration expense









6,044

















4,202













Lawsuit settlements









27

















191













Exit costs









8,897

















10,315













Deferred compensation plan









2,879

















6,405













Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas and









11,835

















11,507













Marketing, and general and administrative)





























Bad debt expense









-

















-













Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs









1,376

















1,360













Depletion, depreciation and amortization









90,559

















87,137













Gain on sale of assets









(62





)













(87





)









Gain on early extinguishment of debt









(3





)













(64





)









Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









4,574

















2,371















Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure







$





399,391













$





309,480











