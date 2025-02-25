Range Resources Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Capital Plans

Range Resources Corporation announced its Q4 2024 financial results, 2025 plans, and a three-year outlook through 2027.

Range Resources Corporation reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results

Range Resources generated cash flow from operating activities of $945 million and cash flow from operations before working capital changes of $1.1 billion for the full year 2024.

The company successfully reduced net debt by $172 million and maintained a healthy debt to EBITDAX ratio of 1.2x at year-end 2024.

Range Resources announced a 12.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The company achieved its 17th consecutive year of positive performance revisions in proved reserves, maintaining a total of 18.1 Tcfe despite low natural gas prices.

Significant decline in net income, with a 69% decrease year-over-year for both the fourth quarter and full year, indicating potential financial stress.

33% decrease in GAAP revenues for the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, suggesting challenges in generating sales amid unfavorable market conditions.

Reported a $54 million mark-to-market derivative loss in Q4, which may reflect volatility and risk exposure related to commodity pricing and hedging strategies.

What were Range Resources' financial highlights for 2024?

Range Resources reported cash flow from operating activities of $945 million, net income of $95 million, and reduced net debt by $172 million.

What is Range Resources' production guidance for 2025?

The company expects to target annual production of approximately 2.2 Bcfe per day in 2025, with modest growth.

What are the highlighted capital expenditures for Range Resources in 2025?

Range's 2025 capital budget is estimated to be between $650 million and $690 million, with $530 million for maintenance capital.

How does Range Resources plan to address emissions?

Range aims to achieve Net Zero for Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions in 2024 and is investing in emission reduction projects.

What are the 2027 production targets for Range Resources?

Range Resources aims for a daily production level of 2.6 Bcfe by 2027, signaling a growth of 400 Mmcfe per day from 2024.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



today announced its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, plans for 2025, and a three-year outlook through 2027.







Full-Year 2024 Highlights –









Cash flow from operating activities of $945 million



Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $1.1 billion



Reduced net debt by $172 million, returned $77 million in dividends, and invested $65 million in share repurchases



Production averaged 2.18 Bcfe per day, approximately 68% natural gas



All-in capital spending of $654 million, or $0.82 per mcfe



Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $25.77 per barrel – premium of $2.33 over the Mont Belvieu equivalent



Proved reserves of 18.1 Tcfe with positive performance revisions for 17th consecutive year



Debt to EBITDAX of 1.2x (Non-GAAP) at year-end 2024



Expect to achieve Net Zero for 2024 Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions



Maintenance capital improved by ~$50 million on strong well performance and infrastructure optimization







Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO, commented, “Last year demonstrated the resilience of Range’s business as we successfully generated free cash flow, returned capital to shareholders and met our long-term balance sheet target. We did this despite natural gas prices being at cycle lows and while strategically investing in the business. Over the last two years, Range has made countercyclical investments to build in-process well inventory, which supports our targeted, efficient production growth plans through 2027. Importantly, we have contracted natural gas transportation to support our plans and Range will utilize new NGL export capacity towards the same premium markets that have benefited Range shareholders for many years.





An exciting chapter for U.S. natural gas is materializing as export capacity is commissioned to meet growing global gas demand. As the lowest-cost, lowest-emissions natural gas basin in the country, we expect Appalachia will play a significant role to meet global gas needs over time. We believe Range will see an outsized benefit given our proven, high-quality Marcellus inventory with duration measured in decades, our access to markets with growing demand and our advantaged full-cycle cost structure that provides the foundation for delivering through-cycle returns for shareholders.”









2025 Capital and Production Guidance









Range’s 2025 all-in capital budget is expected to be $650 to $690 million, which consists of:







Approximately $530 million of all-in maintenance capital including land and facilities



$70 - $100 million drilling and completion capital for future growth



Up to $30 million on targeted acreage which increases planned lateral lengths and future inventory



Approximately $20 - $30 million for pneumatic devices and facility upgrades







Range’s development plan for 2025 will target annual production of approximately 2.2 Bcfe per day. Consistent with 2024, Range plans to run two drilling rigs and one frac crew resulting in modest production growth in 2025 while building additional in-process well inventory for increased growth capacity in 2026 and 2027. Up to $30 million is planned for investment in non-maintenance acreage to support increased lateral lengths and incremental inventory. Approximately $20 - $30 million is planned for pneumatic devices and production facility upgrades, part of a $50 - $60 million project expected to be completed by year-end 2026 to further reduce emissions, with $10 million of the total project already completed in 2024.





The table below summarizes 2024 activity and expected 2025 plans regarding the number of wells to sales in each area. To maintain current production levels, Range will turn to sales approximately 600,000 lateral feet in a year.













Planned Wells





TIL in 2025













Wells TIL in





2024

























SW PA Super-Rich





14









9









SW PA Wet





23









21









SW PA Dry





5









12









NE PA Dry





4









2









Total Appalachia





46









44













Three-Year Outlook









Range’s three-year outlook targets a 2027 daily production level of 2.6 Bcfe, an increase of approximately 400 Mmcfe per day compared to 2024, with annual estimated capital expenditures ranging between $650 to $700 million over the next three years. Annual capital spending is expected to represent a reinvestment rate below 50%, assuming $3.75 natural gas. Through 2027, Range expects to have maintained its 30+ years of core Marcellus inventory to support additional growth and meet future demand. Alternatively, at the end of this production profile, Range could maintain 2.6 Bcfe per day of production with approximately $570 million of annual drilling and completion capital, the equivalent of approximately $0.60 per mcfe.









Marketing and Transportation Update









Supporting Range’s planned production, the Company has secured the following incremental transportation, processing, and export capacity, all of which are expected to start in 2026:







300 Mmcf per day of processing capacity at the Harmon Creek facility



250 Mmcf per day of gas transportation, accessing expected demand growth in Midwest and Gulf Coast markets



20,000 bbl per day of NGL takeaway and export capacity utilizing a new East Coast terminal















Financial Discussion











Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying tables that reconcile each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.











Fourth Quarter 2024 Results









GAAP revenues and other income for fourth quarter 2024 totaled $626 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $218 million, and GAAP net income was $95 million ($0.39 per diluted share). Fourth quarter earnings results include a $54 million mark-to-market derivative loss due to increases in commodity prices.





Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $312 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $164 million ($0.68 per diluted share) in fourth quarter 2024.





The following table details Range’s fourth quarter 2024 unit costs per mcfe



(a)



:











Expenses













4Q 2024









(per mcfe)













4Q 2023









(per mcfe)













Increase





(Decrease)



















































Direct operating



(a)











$ 0.12









$ 0.11









9%









Transportation, gathering, processing and compression



(a)











1.48









1.39









6%









Taxes other than income









0.03









0.02









50%









General and administrative



(a)











0.18









0.17









6%









Interest expense



(a)











0.14









0.14









0%









Total cash unit costs



(b)











1.94









1.83









6%









Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A)









0.46









0.45









2%









Total unit costs plus DD&A



(b)













$





2.40













$





2.28











5%











































(a) Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.









(b) Totals may not be exact due to rounding.







The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for fourth quarter 2024



(a)



:















4Q24 Production & Realized Pricing





























Natural Gas









(mcf)













Oil





(bbl)













NGLs









(bbl)













Natural Gas









Equivalent





(mcfe)































































































Net production per day





1,505,140









5,028









111,199









2,202,500





























































Average NYMEX price





$ 2.80









$70.28









$ 24.47





















Differential, including basis hedging





(0.44)









(10.64)









1.96





















Realized prices before NYMEX hedges





2.36









59.64









26.43









3.08













Settled NYMEX hedges





0.54









11.01









0.04









0.40













Average realized prices after hedges







$ 2.90













$ 70.66













$ 26.47











$ 3.48



















































(a) Totals may not be exact due to rounding







Fourth quarter 2024 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $3.48 per mcfe.







The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $2.36 per mcf, or a ($0.44) per mcf differential to NYMEX. In 2025, Range expects its natural gas differential to be ($0.40) to ($0.48) relative to NYMEX.



Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $26.43 per barrel, approximately $1.96 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Range’s 2025 NGL differential is expected to be +$0.00 to +$1.25 relative to a Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel.



Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $59.64 per barrel, or $10.64 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range’s 2025 condensate differential is expected to be ($10.00) to ($15.00) relative to NYMEX.















Capital Expenditures









Fourth quarter 2024 drilling and completion expenditures were $124 million. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $29 million was invested in acreage leasehold, gathering systems and other. Total 2024 capital budget expenditures were $654 million, including $580 million on drilling and completion, and a combined $74 million on acreage, gathering systems, pneumatic upgrades and other.









Financial Position and Repurchase Activity









As of December 31, 2024, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $1.40 billion, consisting of $1.71 billion of senior notes and $304 million in cash. During the fourth quarter, Range repurchased in the open market $9.4 million principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2025 at a discount.





During the fourth quarter, Range repurchased 650,000 shares at an average price of approximately $32.50. As of year-end, the Company had approximately $1.0 billion of availability under the share repurchase program.





Range’s Board of Directors expects to approve a 12.5% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to $0.09 per share of the Company’s common stock. Details regarding the record and payment dates for quarterly dividends will be announced as each quarterly dividend is formally declared by the Board.









2024 Proved Reserves









Year-end 2024 reserves were similar to last year at 18.1 Tcfe, despite natural gas prices of $2.13 per Mmbtu, reflecting the resilience of Range’s low-cost asset base. Range also recorded its 17



th



consecutive year of positive performance revisions driven by continued strong results from existing Marcellus producing wells. Proved reserves included 6.2 Tcfe of proved undeveloped reserves from approximately 2.9 million lateral feet scheduled to be developed within the next five years at an expected development cost of $0.38 per mcfe. Proved undeveloped reserves represents approximately 10% of Range’s undeveloped core Marcellus inventory.













Summary of Changes in Proved Reserves



















(in Bcfe)













Balance at December 31, 2023









18,113























Extensions, discoveries and additions





749









Performance revisions





77









Price revisions





(1)









Sales





(11)









Production





(796)























Balance at December 31, 2024









18,131























As shown in the table below, the present value (PV



10



) of reserves under SEC methodology was $5.5 billion. For comparison, the PV



10



using December 31, 2024 strip prices equates to $12.2 billion using the same proven reserve volumes.















2024 SEC









Pricing





(a)









Strip Price





Average





(b)



























Natural Gas Price ($/MMBtu)





$2.13





$3.54









WTI Oil Price ($/Bbl)





$74.88





$63.62









NGL Price ($/Bbl)





$24.40





$25.21

























Proved Reserves PV



10



($ billions)





$5.5





$12.2



























a) SEC benchmark prices adjusted for energy content, quality and basis differentials were $1.74 per mcf and $63.39 per barrel of crude oil.









b) NYMEX 10-year strip prices adjusted for energy content, quality and basis differentials realized an average gas price differential of ($0.47) and an average realized oil differential of ($12.39) per barrel, which equate to $3.07 per mcf and $51.23 per barrel over the life of the reserves.











Guidance – 2025













Capital & Production Guidance









Range’s 2025 all-in capital budget is $650 million - $690 million. Annual production is expected to be approximately 2.2 Bcfe per day for 2025. Liquids are expected to be over 30% of production.









Full Year 2025 Expense Guidance













Direct operating expense:





$0.12 - $0.14 per mcfe









Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense:





$1.50 - $1.55 per mcfe









Taxes other than income:





$0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe









Exploration expense:





$24 - $28 million









G&A expense:





$0.17 - $0.19 per mcfe









Net Interest expense:





$0.12 - $0.13 per mcfe









DD&A expense:





$0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe









Net brokered gas marketing expense:





$8 - $12 million

























Full Year 2025 Price Guidance









Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2025.









FY 2025 Natural Gas:



(1)







NYMEX minus $0.40 to $0.48









FY 2025 Natural Gas Liquids:



(2)







MB plus $0.00 to $1.25 per barrel









FY 2025 Oil/Condensate:





WTI minus $10.00 to $15.00























(1) Including basis hedging









(2) Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.











Hedging Status









Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.





Range has also hedged basis across the Company’s numerous natural gas sales points to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of December 31, 2024, was a net loss of $29.2 million.









Conference Call Information









A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, February 26 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please



click here



to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.





A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at



www.rangeresources.com



. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until March 26



th



.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings press release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes certain non-GAAP measures may provide financial statement users with meaningful supplemental information for comparisons within the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to Net Income, excluding certain items, Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, realized prices, Net debt and Cash margin.





Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods.





Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.





The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.





Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes this measure is helpful to investors and industry analysts who utilize Net debt for comparative purposes across the industry.





The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.





We believe that the presentation of PV



10



value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV



10



is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV



10



can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at



www.rangeresources.com



.







Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.









All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, future commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.









The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.









In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at







www.rangeresources.com







or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at







www.sec.gov







or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.







SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation







Range Investor Contacts:







Laith Sando





817-869-4267





Matt Schmid





817-869-1538







Range Media Contact:







Mark Windle





724-873-3223





















RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION











































































































































































STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional









details of items included in each line in Form 10-K









(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













%













2024













2023













%













Revenues and other income:













































































Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a)





$





635,122













$





603,279

























$





2,213,850













$





2,334,661

























Derivative fair value (loss) income









(53,804





)













291,059





























56,726

















821,154

























Brokered natural gas and marketing









41,535

















44,460





























133,048

















206,552

























ARO settlement (loss) gain (b)









-

















2





























(26





)













1

























Interest income (b)









3,144

















1,921





























12,651

















5,937

























Gain on sale of assets (b)









89

















101





























311

















454

























Other (b)









331

















636





























524

















6,113

























Total revenues and other income









626,417

















941,458













-33





%













2,417,084

















3,374,872













-28





%





















































































Costs and expenses:













































































Direct operating









24,655

















22,200





























93,399

















94,362

























Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c)









468

















443





























1,922

















1,723

























Transportation, gathering, processing and compression









299,401

















283,061





























1,177,925

















1,113,941

























Taxes other than income









6,166

















4,083





























21,625

















23,726

























Brokered natural gas and marketing









41,655

















44,319





























138,080

















200,789

























Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation (c)









603

















491





























2,465

















2,095

























Exploration









7,983

















7,193





























25,489

















25,280

























Exploration - stock-based compensation (c)









349

















315





























1,354

















1,250

























Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









(201





)













2,051





























8,417

















46,359

























General and administrative









35,485

















34,472





























133,303

















127,838

























General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c)









10,905

















9,389





























38,004

















35,850

























General and administrative - lawsuit settlements









91

















114





























782

















1,052

























General and administrative - bad debt expense









50

















-





























50

















-

























Exit costs









9,156

















28,279





























37,214

















99,940

























Deferred compensation plan (d)









3,878

















(2,953





)

























9,593

















26,593

























Interest expense









27,911

















28,734





























113,341

















118,620

























Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (e)









1,357

















1,352





























5,417

















5,384

























(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt









(3





)













1





























(257





)













(438





)





















Depletion, depreciation and amortization









92,484

















90,968





























358,356

















350,165

























Total costs and expenses









562,393

















554,512













1





%













2,166,479

















2,274,529













-5





%





















































































Income before income taxes









64,024

















386,946













-83





%













250,605

















1,100,343













-77





%





















































































Income tax (benefit) expense













































































Current









2,902

















(1,453





)

























8,165

















1,547

























Deferred









(33,720





)













78,365





























(23,900





)













227,654

































(30,818





)













76,912





























(15,735





)













229,201





































































































Net income





$





94,842













$





310,034













-69





%









$





266,340













$





871,142













-69





%



































































































































































Net income Per Common Share















































































Basic





$





0.39













$





1.29

























$





1.10













$





3.61

























Diluted





$





0.39













$





1.27

























$





1.09













$





3.57





































































































Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported













































































Basic









240,300

















238,833













1





%













240,689

















236,986













2





%









Diluted









242,355

















241,735













0





%













242,745

















239,837













1





%

































































































































































(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.













(b) Included in Other income in the 10-K.













(c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected













in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-K.













(d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.













(e) Included in interest expense in the 10-K.









































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION











































































BALANCE SHEET











(In thousands)





December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023

















(Audited)













(Audited)













Assets





























Current assets





$





636,982













$





528,794













Derivative assets









87,098

















442,971













Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method









6,421,700

















6,117,681













Other property and equipment









2,465

















1,696













Operating lease right-of-use assets









119,838

















23,821













Other









79,592

















88,922

















$





7,347,675













$





7,203,885









































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





























Current liabilities





$





1,263,247













$





580,469













Asset retirement obligations









1,189

















2,395













Derivative liabilities









9,634

















222













Senior notes





$





1,089,614

















1,774,229













Deferred tax liabilities









541,378

















561,288













Derivative liabilities









10,488

















107













Deferred compensation liabilities









65,233

















72,976













Operating lease liabilities









35,737

















16,064













Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities









137,181

















119,896













Divestiture contract obligation









257,317

















310,688





















3,411,018

















3,438,334









































Common stock and retained deficit









4,449,987

















4,213,585













Other comprehensive income









611

















647













Common stock held in treasury









(513,941





)













(448,681





)









Total stockholders' equity









3,936,657

















3,765,551

















$





7,347,675













$





7,203,885































































RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT AS REPORTED













TO NET DEBT, a non-GAAP measure











(Unaudited, in thousands)













December 31,













December 31,





























2024













2023













%





















































Total debt, net of deferred financing costs, as reported





$





1,697,883













$





1,774,229













-4





%









Unamortized debt issuance costs, as reported









10,819

















14,159

























Less cash and cash equivalents, as reported









(304,490





)













(211,974





)





















Net debt, a non-GAAP measure





$





1,404,212













$





1,576,414













-11





%









































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION



































































































































































































































CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











(Unaudited, in thousands)

































































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

































































Net income









94,842

















310,034

















266,340

















871,142













Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations:





















































Deferred income tax (benefit) expense









(33,720





)













78,365

















(23,900





)













227,654













Depletion, depreciation and amortization









92,484

















90,968

















358,356

















350,165













Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









(201





)













2,051

















8,417

















46,359













Derivative fair value loss (income)









53,804

















(291,059





)













(56,726





)













(821,154





)









Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments









69,697

















65,018

















432,392

















253,514













Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion









9,155

















28,215

















37,088

















99,595













Allowance for bad debts









50

















-

















50

















-













Amortization of deferred financing costs and other









1,174

















1,144

















4,526

















4,735













Deferred and stock-based compensation









16,267

















7,683

















53,864

















67,849













Gain on sale of assets









(89





)













(101





)













(311





)













(454





)









(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt









(3





)













1

















(257





)













(438





)





























































Changes in working capital:





















































Accounts receivable









(121,116





)













(65,334





)













(19,586





)













223,081













Other current assets









5,485

















8,235

















3,676

















(1,285





)









Accounts payable









26,609

















7,234

















(443





)













(77,057





)









Accrued liabilities and other









3,452

















(16,359





)













(118,972





)













(265,814





)









Net changes in working capital









(85,570





)













(66,224





)













(135,325





)













(121,075





)









Net cash provided from operating activities









217,890

















226,095

















944,514

















977,892











































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING













ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS













BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure











(Unaudited, in thousands)













Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported





$





217,890













$





226,095













$





944,514













$





977,892













Net changes in working capital









85,570

















66,224

















135,325

















121,075













Exploration expense









7,983

















7,193

















25,489

















25,280













Lawsuit settlements









91

















114

















782

















1,052













Non-cash compensation adjustment and other









120

















272

















517

















655













Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure





$





311,654













$





299,898













$





1,106,627













$





1,125,954











































































































































































ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING











(Unaudited, in thousands)













Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













Basic:





















































Weighted average shares outstanding









241,112

















241,258

















241,868

















241,130













Stock held by deferred compensation plan









(812





)













(2,425





)













(1,179





)













(4,144





)









Adjusted basic









240,300

















238,833

















240,689

















236,986

































































Dilutive:





















































Weighted average shares outstanding









241,112

















241,258

















241,868

















241,130













Dilutive stock options under treasury method









1,243

















477

















877

















(1,293





)









Adjusted dilutive









242,355

















241,735

















242,745

















239,837

































































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION































































































RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES













AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO













CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND













OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD-PARTY













TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING, PROCESSING AND













COMPRESSION COSTS, a non-GAAP measure











(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)













Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













%













2024













2023













%













Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components:













































































Natural gas sales





$





337,176













$





320,393

























$





1,052,442













$





1,234,308

























NGLs sales









270,356

















238,423





























1,020,903

















933,791

























Oil sales









27,590

















44,463





























140,505

















166,562

























Total Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Sales, as reported





$





635,122













$





603,279













5





%









$





2,213,850













$





2,334,661













-5





%





















































































Derivative Fair Value (Loss) Income, as reported





$





(53,804





)









$





291,059

























$





56,726













$





821,154

























Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - (gain) loss:













































































Natural gas









(64,169





)













(59,846





)

























(419,199





)













(256,693





)





















NGLs









(433





)













-





























(3,743





)













-

























Oil









(5,095





)













2,828





























(9,450





)













11,179

























Contingent consideration - divestiture









-

















(8,000





)

























-

















(8,000





)





















Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to













































































settlement, a non GAAP measure





$





(123,501





)









$





226,041

























$





(375,666





)









$





567,640





































































































Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components:













































































Natural Gas





$





155,483













$





152,058

























$





611,698













$





588,970

























NGLs









143,294

















130,833





























564,269

















524,114

























Oil









624

















170





























1,958

















857

























Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported





$





299,401













$





283,061

























$





1,177,925













$





1,113,941





































































































Natural gas, NGL and Oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c)













































































Natural gas sales





$





401,345













$





380,239

























$





1,471,641













$





1,491,001

























NGLs sales









270,789

















238,423





























1,024,646

















933,791

























Oil Sales









32,685

















41,635





























149,955

















155,383

























Total





$





704,819













$





660,297













7





%









$





2,646,242













$





2,580,175













3





%





















































































Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil during the periods (a):













































































Natural Gas (mcf)









138,472,888

















141,716,744













-2





%













545,415,974

















538,084,671













1





%









NGLs (bbls)









10,230,284

















9,571,519













7





%













39,622,576

















37,939,700













4





%









Oil (bbls)









462,570

















656,533













-30





%













2,180,528

















2,475,306













-12





%









Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)









202,630,012

















203,085,056













0





%













796,234,598

















780,574,707













2





%





















































































Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil - average per day (a):













































































Natural Gas (mcf)









1,505,140

















1,540,399













-2





%













1,490,208

















1,474,205













1





%









NGLs (bbls)









111,199

















104,038













7





%













108,258

















103,944













4





%









Oil (bbls)









5,028

















7,136













-30





%













5,958

















6,782













-12





%









Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)









2,202,500

















2,207,446













0





%













2,175,504

















2,138,561













2





%





















































































Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party













































































transportation costs:













































































Natural Gas (per mcf)





$





2.43













$





2.26













8





%









$





1.93













$





2.29













-16





%









NGLs (per bbl)





$





26.43













$





24.91













6





%









$





25.77













$





24.61













5





%









Oil (per bbl)





$





59.64













$





67.72













-12





%









$





64.44













$





67.29













-4





%









Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b)





$





3.13













$





2.97













5





%









$





2.78













$





2.99













-7





%





















































































Average prices, including derivative settlements before third-party













































































transportation costs: (c)













































































Natural Gas (per mcf)





$





2.90













$





2.68













8





%









$





2.70













$





2.77













-3





%









NGLs (per bbl)





$





26.47













$





24.91













6





%









$





25.86













$





24.61













5





%









Oil (per bbl)





$





70.66













$





63.42













11





%









$





68.77













$





62.77













10





%









Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b)





$





3.48













$





3.25













7





%









$





3.32













$





3.31













0





%





















































































Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third-party













































































transportation costs: (d)













































































Natural Gas (per mcf)





$





1.78













$





1.61













11





%









$





1.58













$





1.68













-6





%









NGLs (per bbl)





$





12.46













$





11.24













11





%









$





11.62













$





10.80













8





%









Oil (per bbl)





$





69.31













$





63.16













10





%









$





67.87













$





62.43













9





%









Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b)





$





2.00













$





1.86













8





%









$





1.84













$





1.88













-2





%





















































































Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe





$





1.48













$





1.39













6





%









$





1.48













$





1.43













3





%





















































































(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.









(b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily









indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.









(c) Excluding third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.









(d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.

























RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION































































































RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME

















TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

















EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure















(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023













%













2024













2023













%

























































































Income from operations before income taxes, as reported









64,024

















386,946

















-83





%













250,605

















1,100,343













-77





%









Adjustment for certain special items:













































































Gain on the sale of assets









(89





)













(101





)

























(311





)













(454





)





















ARO settlement loss (gain)









-

















(2





)

























26

















(1





)





















Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement









123,501

















(226,041





)

























375,666

















(567,640





)





















Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









(201





)













2,051





























8,417

















46,359

























(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt









(3





)













1





























(257





)













(438





)





















Lawsuit settlements









91

















114





























782

















1,052

























Exit costs









9,156

















28,279





























37,214

















99,940

























Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation









603

















491





























2,465

















2,095

























Direct operating - stock-based compensation









468

















443





























1,922

















1,723

























Exploration expenses - stock-based compensation









349

















315





























1,354

















1,250

























General & administrative - stock-based compensation









10,905

















9,389





























38,004

















35,850

























Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment









3,878

















(2,953





)

























9,593

















26,593





































































































Income before income taxes, as adjusted









212,682

















198,932

















7





%













725,480

















746,672













-3





%





















































































Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted













































































Current (a)









2,902

















(1,453





)

























8,165

















1,547

























Deferred (a)









46,015

















47,208





























158,696

















170,189





































































































Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure





$





163,765













$





153,177

















7





%









$





558,619













$





574,936













-3





%





















































































Non-GAAP income per common share













































































Basic





$





0.68













$





0.64

















6





%









$





2.32













$





2.43













-5





%









Diluted





$





0.68













$





0.63

















8





%









$





2.30













$





2.40













-4





%





















































































Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive









242,355

















241,735





























242,745

















239,837





















































































































































































































































































































































































































(a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 23% for 2023 and 2024





























RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION















































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING













CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER













SHARE, non-GAAP measures











(In thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023



































































Net income, as reported







$





94,842













$





310,034













$





266,340













$





871,142















Adjustments for certain special items:























































Gain on the sale of assets









(89





)













(101





)













(311





)













(454





)









ARO settlement loss (gain)









-

















(2





)













26

















(1





)









(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt









(3





)













1

















(257





)













(438





)









Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement









123,501

















(226,041





)













375,666

















(567,640





)









Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









(201





)













2,051

















8,417

















46,359













Lawsuit settlements









91

















114

















782

















1,052













Exit costs









9,156

















28,279

















37,214

















99,940













Stock-based compensation









12,325

















10,638

















43,745

















40,918













Deferred compensation plan









3,878

















(2,953





)













9,593

















26,593













Tax impact









(79,735





)













31,157

















(182,596





)













57,465



































































Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure







$





163,765













$





153,177













$





558,619













$





574,936



































































Net income per diluted share, as reported







$





0.39













$





1.27













$





1.09













$





3.57















Adjustments for certain special items per diluted share:























































Gain on the sale of assets









-

















-

















-

















-













ARO settlement loss (gain)









-

















-

















-

















-













(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt









-

















-

















-

















-













Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement









0.51

















(0.94





)













1.55

















(2.37





)









Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









-

















0.01

















0.03

















0.19













Lawsuit settlements









-

















-

















-

















-













Exit costs









0.04

















0.12

















0.15

















0.42













Stock-based compensation









0.05

















0.04

















0.18

















0.17













Deferred compensation plan









0.02

















(0.01





)













0.04

















0.11













Adjustment for rounding differences









-

















-

















0.01

















0.01













Tax impact









(0.33





)













0.13

















(0.75





)













0.24













Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other)









-

















0.01

















-

















0.06



































































Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure







$





0.68













$





0.63













$





2.30













$





2.40



































































Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure:























































Basic





$





0.68













$





0.64













$





2.32













$





2.43













Diluted





$





0.68













$





0.63













$





2.30













$





2.40

































































































RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION































































RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-













GAAP measure











(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)













Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended





December 31,













2024













2023













2024













2023











Revenues



















































Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales, as reported





$





635,122













$





603,279













$





2,213,850













$





2,334,661













Derivative fair value (loss) income, as reported









(53,804





)













291,059

















56,726

















821,154













Less non-cash fair value loss (gain)









123,501

















(226,041





)













375,666

















(567,640





)









Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported









41,535

















44,460

















133,048

















206,552













Other income, as reported









3,564

















2,660

















13,460

















12,505













Less gain on sale of assets









(89





)













(101





)













(311





)













(454





)









Less ARO settlement









-

















(2





)













26

















(1





)









Cash revenues









749,829

















715,314

















2,792,465

















2,806,777































































Expenses



















































Direct operating, as reported









25,123

















22,643

















95,321

















96,085













Less direct operating stock-based compensation









(468





)













(443





)













(1,922





)













(1,723





)









Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported









299,401

















283,061

















1,177,925

















1,113,941













Taxes other than income, as reported









6,166

















4,083

















21,625

















23,726













Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported









42,258

















44,810

















140,545

















202,884













Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation









(603





)













(491





)













(2,465





)













(2,095





)









General and administrative, as reported









46,531

















43,975

















172,139

















164,740













Less G&A stock-based compensation









(10,905





)













(9,389





)













(38,004





)













(35,850





)









Less lawsuit settlements









(91





)













(114





)













(782





)













(1,052





)









Less bad debt expense









(50





)













-

















(50





)













-













Interest expense, as reported









29,268

















30,086

















118,758

















124,004













Less amortization of deferred financing costs









(1,357





)













(1,352





)













(5,417





)













(5,384





)









Cash expenses









435,273

















416,869

















1,677,673

















1,679,276































































Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure







$





314,556













$





298,445













$





1,114,792













$





1,127,501





























































Mmcfe produced during period









202,630

















203,085

















796,235

















780,575































































Cash margin per mcfe







$





1.55













$





1.47













$





1.40













$





1.44































































RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES













TO CASH MARGIN, a non-GAAP measure











(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)













Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended





December 31,













2024













2023













2024













2023



























































Income before income taxes, as reported







$





64,024













$





386,946













$





250,605













$





1,100,343















Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes





















































to cash margin:



















































ARO settlements









-

















(2





)













26

















(1





)









Derivative fair value loss (income)









53,804

















(291,059





)













(56,726





)













(821,154





)









Net cash receipts on derivative settlements









69,697

















65,018

















432,392

















253,514













Exploration expense









7,983

















7,193

















25,489

















25,280













Lawsuit settlements









91

















114

















782

















1,052













Exit costs









9,156

















28,279

















37,214

















99,940













Deferred compensation plan









3,878

















(2,953





)













9,593

















26,593













Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas and









12,325

















10,638

















43,745

















40,918













marketing and general and administrative)

















































Bad debt expense









50

















-

















50

















-













Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs









1,357

















1,352

















5,417

















5,384













Depletion, depreciation and amortization









92,484

















90,968

















358,356

















350,165













Gain on sale of assets









(89





)













(101





)













(311





)













(454





)









(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt









(3





)













1

















(257





)













(438





)









Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties









(201





)













2,051

















8,417

















46,359















Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure







$





314,556













$





298,445













$





1,114,792













$





1,127,501











