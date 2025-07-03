Range Resources Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 22

Range Resources Corporation will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 22 and host a conference call on July 23.

Quiver AI Summary

Range Resources Corporation announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 22 after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for July 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET, which will also be available via webcast on their website. The webcast will be archived for replay until August 23, 2025. Range Resources, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a prominent independent natural gas and NGL producer operating primarily in the Appalachian Basin. Further details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the upcoming financial results can demonstrate transparency and keep investors informed about the company's performance.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with the company's leadership, fostering open communication.

As a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer, the company's focus in the Appalachian Basin highlights its strategic market positioning in a critical energy sector.

Potential Negatives

Delay in financial results announcement until July 22 could indicate potential issues with the company's performance or transparency.



Scheduling of the conference call on July 23, just after the results announcement, may limit investor reaction time and could suggest the company is managing expenses or resources tightly.



While the press release highlights operational focus, it does not provide specific financial metrics or performance expectations, which may raise concerns about transparency or future guidance.

FAQ

When will Range Resources announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

Range Resources will announce its Q2 2025 financial results on July 22, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Range Resources financial conference call?

The conference call to discuss the financial results is scheduled for July 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

How can I access the Range Resources webcast?

The webcast can be accessed at www.rangeresources.com and will be available for replay until August 23, 2025.

Where is Range Resources Corporation headquartered?

Range Resources Corporation is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries at Range Resources?

Investor inquiries can be directed to Laith Sando, SVP of Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations at 817-869-4267.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RRC Insider Trading Activity

$RRC insiders have traded $RRC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK SCUCCHI (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,136 shares for an estimated $4,226,357 .

. DENNIS DEGNER (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) sold 35,850 shares for an estimated $1,449,057

ASHLEY KAVANAUGH (VP, Principal Accting Officer) sold 12,880 shares for an estimated $502,320

JAMES M FUNK sold 13,582 shares for an estimated $475,777

GREG G MAXWELL sold 10,374 shares for an estimated $421,391

ERIN W MCDOWELL (SVP & General Counsel) sold 9,568 shares for an estimated $388,652

REGINAL SPILLER sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $168,672

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of $RRC stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RRC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RRC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RRC forecast page.

$RRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $41.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $51.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $33.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $40.0 on 03/05/2025

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



announced today that its second quarter 2025 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, July 22 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.





A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at



www.rangeresources.com



. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until August 23, 2025.







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at



www.rangeresources.com



.







Range Investor Contacts:







Laith Sando, SVP – Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations





817-869-4267









lsando@rangeresources.com







