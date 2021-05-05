Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$712m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$849m, the US$2.6b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Range Resources' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 19 industry analysts covering Range Resources, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$221m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 14% is expected, which seems relatively fair. However, if this rate turns out to be too buoyant, the company may become profitable later than analysts predict.

NYSE:RRC Earnings Per Share Growth May 5th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Range Resources given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, a double-digit growth rate is not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Range Resources currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

