Range Resources Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share for Second Quarter

Range Resources Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share for the second quarter, with payment scheduled for June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record by June 13, 2025. The company, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a prominent independent natural gas and NGL producer, particularly active in the Appalachian Basin. Further details about Range Resources can be accessed through their website.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend, indicating financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The dividend amount of $0.09 per common share reflects the company's ongoing profitability and capacity to distribute earnings to investors.



The announcement highlights Range Resources Corporation's status as a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer, which may strengthen investor confidence.



Setting a dividend payout date and record date provides a clear timeline for shareholders, enhancing transparency in the company's financial communications.

Potential Negatives

Dividends may indicate limited growth opportunities, as they suggest the company is distributing cash rather than reinvesting it into expansion or new projects.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend announced by Range Resources Corporation?

Range Resources Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share for Q2 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 27, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 13, 2025.

Where is Range Resources Corporation headquartered?

Range Resources Corporation is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

What are the primary operations of Range Resources Corporation?

Range Resources Corporation primarily operates as a natural gas and NGL producer in the Appalachian Basin.

How can I find more information about Range Resources Corporation?

More information can be found on their official website at www.rangeresources.com.

$RRC Insider Trading Activity

$RRC insiders have traded $RRC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK SCUCCHI (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,136 shares for an estimated $4,226,357 .

. DENNIS DEGNER (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) sold 35,850 shares for an estimated $1,449,057

ASHLEY KAVANAUGH (VP, Principal Accting Officer) sold 12,880 shares for an estimated $502,320

JAMES M FUNK sold 13,582 shares for an estimated $475,777

GREG G MAXWELL sold 10,374 shares for an estimated $421,391

ERIN W MCDOWELL (SVP & General Counsel) sold 9,568 shares for an estimated $388,652

REGINAL SPILLER sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $168,672

$RRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $RRC stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RRC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/22/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$RRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $41.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $51.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $33.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $40.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 12/09/2024

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter. A dividend of $0.09 per common share is payable on June 27, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at



www.rangeresources.com



.





Range Investor Contact:







Laith Sando, SVP – Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations





817-869-4267







lsando@rangeresources.com





