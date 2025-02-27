Range Resources Corporation Appoints Christian S. Kendall to Board of Directors

Range Resources appoints Chris Kendall to its Board of Directors, enhancing governance and expertise in the energy sector.

Range Resources Corporation announced the appointment of Christian S. Kendall to its Board of Directors, effective February 27, 2025. Kendall brings over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, having most recently served as the CEO of Denbury Inc. before its acquisition by Exxon Mobil. He will contribute to the Governance and Nominating and ESG and Safety Committees. Range Chairman Greg Maxwell expressed confidence that Kendall's extensive expertise will aid the company in enhancing its strategic development in the Marcellus Shale and increasing shareholder value. Kendall's career includes significant roles at Noble Energy and Mobil Corporation, and he is currently a director at NOV Inc. and California Resources Corporation.

Appointment of Christian S. Kendall to the Board of Directors adds significant industry experience and leadership to Range Resources Corporation.

Kendall's extensive background in the oil and gas sector, including his role as CEO of Denbury Inc., enhances the company’s strategic development efforts in the Marcellus Shale region.

Range Resources Corporation reinforces its commitment to governance and ESG initiatives with Kendall's involvement in the Governance and Nominating, and ESG and Safety Committees.

Greg Maxwell, Chairman of Range, expresses confidence in Kendall’s ability to drive shareholder value, indicating positive expectations for the company's future performance.

The press release does not provide information about the reasons for Mr. Kendall's appointment, raising questions about the company's governance and decision-making processes.

Mr. Kendall's previous company, Denbury Inc., was acquired by Exxon Mobil, which could imply potential instability or challenges in his prior leadership that might worry investors.

The press release lacks detail on how Mr. Kendall's expertise will specifically address current challenges facing Range Resources, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the expected impact of his appointment.

Who has been appointed to the Range Resources Board of Directors?

Christian S. (Chris) Kendall has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Range Resources Corporation.

When did Chris Kendall's appointment become effective?

Chris Kendall's appointment became effective on February 27, 2025.

What committees will Chris Kendall serve on at Range Resources?

Chris Kendall will serve on the Governance and Nominating and ESG and Safety Committees.

What is Chris Kendall's background in the oil and gas industry?

Chris Kendall has over 30 years of experience and was previously CEO of Denbury Inc.

What is the primary focus of Range Resources Corporation?

Range Resources Corporation focuses on natural gas and NGL production in the Appalachian Basin.

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



today announced the appointment of Christian S. (Chris) Kendall to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kendall’s appointment is effective February 27 and he will serve on Range’s Governance and Nominating and ESG and Safety Committees.





Mr. Kendall has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, most recently as director, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Denbury Inc. prior to its acquisition by Exxon Mobil Corporation in November 2023.





Range Chairman, Greg Maxwell, stated, “Chris brings a wealth of technical expertise and a proven record of success as an executive in the energy sector. We are confident Chris’s extensive background in the industry will benefit the Company as we continue strategically developing our extensive Marcellus Shale position and translating that into shareholder value.”





Prior to joining Denbury, Mr. Kendall was with Noble Energy, serving as the Senior Vice President, Global Operations Services. During his 14-year tenure at Noble Energy, Mr. Kendall held several international and domestic leadership roles. Mr. Kendall began his energy career at Mobil Corporation in 1989.





Mr. Kendall earned Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Civil Specialty from the Colorado School of Mines and graduated from Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.





Mr. Kendall currently serves as a director of NOV Inc. and California Resources Corporation, including its subsidiary, Carbon TerraVault.







RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)



is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at



www.rangeresources.com



.







Range Investor Contact:







Laith Sando, SVP – Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations





817-869-4267







lsando@rangeresources.com









Range Media Contact:







Mark Windle, Director of Corporate Communications





724-873-3223







mwindle@rangeresources.com





