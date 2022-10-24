Range Resources Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Range Resources Corp. (RRC):

Earnings: $373.09 million in Q3 vs. -$350.27 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.49 in Q3 vs. -$1.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $336.19 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.39 per share Revenue: $1.10 billion in Q3 vs. $0.79 billion in the same period last year.

