Range Resources Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Range Resources Corp. (RRC):

Earnings: $452.86 million in Q2 vs. -$156.47 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.77 in Q2 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $314.75 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.24 per share Revenue: $1.06 billion in Q2 vs. $0.64 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.