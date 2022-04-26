Range Resources Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Range Resources Corp. (RRC):

Earnings: -$456.81 million in Q1 vs. $27.15 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.86 in Q1 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $296.56 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.14 per share Revenue: $180.74 million in Q1 vs. $626.03 million in the same period last year.

