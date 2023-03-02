Range Resources Corp Shares Close the Week 20.8% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Range Resources Corp (RRC) shares closed this week 20.8% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 12.9% year-to-date, up 21.4% over the past 12 months, and up 115.4% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $29.77 and as low as $24.95 this week.

Shares closed 25.0% below its 52-week high and 27.3% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 66.7% lower than the 10-day average and 47.8% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.1.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Energy industry sector this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -264.3%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 2.0%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 27.8% higher than the average peer.

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator.

