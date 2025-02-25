Range Resources Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $94.84 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $310.03 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $163.77 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 33.5% to $626.42 million from $941.46 million last year.

Range Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

