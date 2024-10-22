Range Resources Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $50.66 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $49.43 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $117.03 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $615.03 million from $609.72 million last year.

Range Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $50.66 Mln. vs. $49.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $615.03 Mln vs. $609.72 Mln last year.

