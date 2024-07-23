Range Resources Corp. Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) revealed a profit for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $28.7 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $30.2 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.8% to $530.0 million from $637.0 million last year.

Range Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $28.7 Mln. vs. $30.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $530.0 Mln vs. $637.0 Mln last year.

