Range Resources Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Production Guidance

Range Resources Corporation RRC reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year level of 46 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $733 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724 million. The top line also increased from the prior-year figure of $641 million.

Strong quarterly results can be attributed to higher gas equivalent production and increased natural gas price realization.

Range Resources Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Range Resources Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Range Resources Corporation Quote

Operational Performance

Production averaged 2,197.3 million cubic feet equivalent per day (Mcfe/d), higher than the year-ago quarter’s level of 2,152.9 Mcfe/d. The figure also beat our projection of 2,184.4 Mcfe/d. Natural gas contributed approximately 68% to the company’s total production, while NGLs and oil accounted for the rest.

Natural gas production remained flat year over year. Oil production decreased 2%, while NGL output increased 7% in the same time frame.

Total price realization (excluding derivative settlements and before third-party transportation costs) averaged $3.33 per Mcfe, up 36% year over year. Notably, price realization came in higher than our estimate of $3.23 per Mcfe. Natural gas price increased 90% on a year-over-year basis to $2.92 per Mcf. NGL price declined 3%, while oil price fell 23%.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses increased 7% year over year to $554.2 million. However, the reported figure came in lower than our expectation of $556.1 million. Transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs, which constitute a significant part of the total costs, increased to $304.7 million from $281.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

Drilling and completion expenditure amounted to $136 million. An additional $11 million was spent on acreage and $7 million on infrastructure and other investments.

At the end of the second quarter, Range Resources reported a total debt of $1,211.7 million, net of deferred financing costs.

Outlook

Range Resources expects its total production for 2025 to be 2.225 billion cubic feet equivalent per day, of which more than 30% has been attributed to liquids production. The company has updated its capital budget for the year to the range of $650-$680 million.

RRC's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, RRC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Venture Global is primarily involved in the production and export of liquefied natural gas, sourced from the abundant gas basins in North America. It is the second-largest exporter of natural gas in the United States. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the rise in LNG demand, partly driven by the growth of data centers and the global shift toward lower-emission fuels.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. After the initial exploration phase, Galp estimated that the Mopane prospect could hold nearly 10 billion barrels of oil. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence, with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

Eni is a leading global integrated energy company with a prominent focus on liquefied natural gas businesses. As natural gas has a lesser carbon footprint compared with other fossil fuels, it will play an important role in the global energy transition process. Eni’s participation in the natural gas market will allow it to capitalize on the mounting global demand in the future.

