Range Resources About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RRC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 12/29/23. As a percentage of RRC's recent stock price of $29.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RRC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.61 per share, with $37.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.24.

In Tuesday trading, Range Resources Corp shares are currently down about 2.5% on the day.

