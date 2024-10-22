Randy Smallwood: Gold Rush Going Global, Silver Waiting for Retail Wakeup

As gold continues its record-breaking run, Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) spoke to the Investing News Network about what's driven the yellow metal to all-time highs in 2024.

While momentum began in the east, he now sees the west increasingly turning to gold as a safe haven.

"I do really think what we're looking at now is that this rush toward gold as a good, strong store of value — a good, strong measure of value, a good place to invest — is becoming a worldwide phenomenon," he said.

In terms of silver, Smallwood said that although the metal is moving, it needs western retail demand to see a true price breakout. Given its strong fundamentals, he thinks it won't be long before that demand segment falls into place.

"I think it's really only a matter of time until that retail market wakes up in the silver space," he said.

Smallwood also outlined Wheaton's strategy during today's high precious metals price environment, saying that while the company hasn't closed many deals so far in 2024, it's hoping to make more moves before the end of the year.

Watch the interview above for more of this thoughts on gold and silver, as well as Wheaton's future plans.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.