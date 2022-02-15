Randstad reports core earnings up 27%

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Recruitment firm Randstad RAND.AS said on Tuesday its core earnings rose 27% to 335 million euros in the fourth quarter, supported by tight labour markets and strong growth in Europe.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) had been seen at 322 million euros, according to a company-compiled poll of 12 analysts, compared to 264 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

