Randstad reinstated with a Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan reinstated coverage of Randstad (RANJY) with a Neutral rating and EUR 42 price target The firm says some late-cycle growth beneficiaries in the European business services group will see growth moderate into 2025. At the same time, it is not yet prepared to take a more constructive view on the early-cycle names, as it is seeing some stabilization in parts of the staffing market in the U.S., but is mindful of further deceleration in Europe.

