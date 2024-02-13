Randstad Q4 Profit Declines; Organic Revenue Down 8.6%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Randstad reported that its fourth-quarter net net income attributable to holders of ordinary shares of Randstad N.V. declined to 161 million euros from 292 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.91 euros compared to 1.59 euros. Adjusted net income for holders of ordinary shares was 248 million euros, down 30% from prior year. Underlying EBITA was 265 million euros, down 24%. Earnings per ordinary share, underlying, was 1.40 euros compared to 1.93 euros.

Fourth quarter revenue was 6.18 billion euros compared to 7.01 billion euros, previous year. Organic revenue per working day was down 8.6%.

